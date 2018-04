The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is slated to announce the JEE Main 2018 results of Paper I and All India Ranks on Monday, April 30. JEE Main results 2018 will be declared online on its official website jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. JEE Main Score cards will consist of JEE Main 2018 score, All India Rank and Category rank, and qualifying status for JEE Advanced 2018.

Here are the updates: