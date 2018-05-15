Karnataka assembly election live results 2018: Nagthan, Indi, Sindgi, Afzalpur, Jevargi, Shorapur, Shahapur, Yadgir, Gurmitkal, Chittapur, Sedam, Chincholi, Gulbarga Rural, Gulbarga Dakshin, Gulbarga Uttar latest news

15 May 2018, 09:24 AM
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reportedly trailing by over 11,000 votes in Chamundeshwari, as per latest trends.
15 May 2018, 09:07 AM
Trends available for 208 out of 222 Assembly seats in Karnataka - The BJP remains ahead with leads on 93 seats and the Congress is leading on 88 seats. If the trend continues, the JDS will emerge as the kingmaker as it is currently maintaining leads on 26 seats.
15 May 2018, 09:01 AM
Here are the official trends from the EC: BJP leading on 10 seats, Congress leading on 5 seats, JDS on 1 and others on 1.
15 May 2018, 08:56 AM
Here the visuals of the havan performed by Congress workers outside AICC office in Delhi, ahead of counting of votes for Karnataka Elections 2018.
15 May 2018, 08:51 AM
The Congress is ahead on 40 seats while the BJP maintaining its lead on 36 seats, as per the available tends for 90 seats. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trailing from both Chamundeshwari and Badami seats, as of now.
15 May 2018, 08:37 AM
Trends coming in from 72 seats show Congress leading on 33 seats while BJP is a close second with leads on 28 seats. The JDS is leading on 10 seats.
15 May 2018, 08:32 AM
According to trends coming in from 36 seats, the ruling Congress is leading on 25 seats while the BJP and JDS are locked in a neck-and-neck fight with leads on six and five seats respectively.
15 May 2018, 08:17 AM
Counting of votes has begun at 38 centres across Karnataka. Trends/Results have started pouring in.