Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 Live Results: Counting underway at Haliyal, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Yellapur, Hangal, Shiggaon, Haveri, Byadgi, Hirekerur, Ranebennur, Hadagali, Hagaribommanahalli and Vijayanagara

 A neck-and-neck contest is going on in Karnataka Assembly Polls Results 2018.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 15, 2018 - 09:32
BENGALURU: As counting progressed during the day in Karnataka Assembly Polls Results 2018, exit polls' prediction of a hung house seems to be coming true. Both BJP is leading in 100 seats while Congress leading in 76 seats. JDS+ is leading in 34 seats. Early during the counting of Karnataka Results 2018, Congress established a lead, with BJP trailing behind. Later, BJP surged ahead. The flip-flop between the two parties is currently on. 

Incumbent Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is trailing from both Chamundeshwari and Badami seats with BJP candidate Yeddyurappa is leading From Shikaripura.

All eyes are set on the Karnataka Assembly Election results, counting of which are currently underway at 38 centres in 30 districts across the state. In this Live Karnataka Results blog, we follow the election trends for 15 constituencies: Haliyal, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Yellapur, Hangal, Shiggaon, Haveri, Byadgi, Hirekerur, Ranebennur, Hadagali(SC), Hagaribommanahalli (SC) and Vijayanagara. By the end of the day, the fates of over 2,600 candidates, contesting from 222 seats out of 224-assembly constituencies, including 36 reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes, will be decided. 

Watch Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 Results LIVE streaming on Zee News

Over 72 per cent of the 4.94-crore strong electorate voted on Saturday, May 12, recording the highest voter turnout in the last 35 years. Postal ballots will be counted first, before the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are opened, confirmed election officers. 

The results of these high-pitched elections are being touted to be the precursor to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2019, with many predicting the winner of these polls will be the kingmaker. 

The ruling Congress, which is eyeing a second consecutive term in the state, fought in all 222 constituencies. The BJP, which currently has formed government solo or in alliance in 21 states and eyeing the 22nd state, also fought from 222 constituencies. The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) fielded candidates for 201 seats while its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) contested from 21 seats. There were 1,155 Independents and about 800 candidates from national, regional and fringe parties.

Meanwhile, exit polls have forecast a hung Assembly with almost all of them predicting a close contest between the ruling Congress and its main rival the BJP with JDS expected to play the role of a kingmaker if no party manages to secure a majority on its own. At present, the majority mark is 112 as results will be declared for only 222 seats. While Karnataka Assembly has 225 seats, voting takes place for 224 constituencies as one is a nominated member from the Anglo-Indian community.

15 May 2018, 09:14 AM

Congress is ahead in 93 seats, while Congress is close behind in 91 seats. JDS+ is still strong in 26 seats
Election trends for Karnataka Assembly Elections: 211/222
BJP: 93
Congress: 91
JDS+: 26
Others: 1

 

15 May 2018, 09:06 AM

From Hadagalli,  Congress candidate PT Parameshwara Naik is ahead of BJP candidate Chandranaik B. 

15 May 2018, 09:03 AM

Official Election trends: From Haveri seat, BJP candidate Neharu Olekar is leading while Congress candidate Rudrappa Lamani is trailing by 3445 votes. 

15 May 2018, 08:57 AM

Official EC trends: In Haliyal, Congress candidate DESHPANDE R.V is leading, while BJP's SUNIL HEGADE trailing by a margin of 654 votes. Counting is currently in progress

15 May 2018, 08:41 AM

BJP gets ahead, leading in 70 seats. Congress is close behind, leading in 68 seats while JDS+ is still strong in 26 seats
Early election trends for Karnataka Assembly Elections: 165/222
BJP: 70
Congress: 68
JDS+: 26
Others: 1

 

15 May 2018, 08:38 AM

A neck and neck fight is on in Karnataka. BJP leads in 60 seats, Congress is ahead in 65 seats while JDS is leading in 26 seats. 
Early election trends for Karnataka Assembly Elections: 152/222
BJP: 60
Congress: 56
JDS+: 26
Others: 1

15 May 2018, 08:30 AM

"Vote counting began at 8 a.m. at 38 centres in 30 districts where 72.36 per cent of the 5.07 crore electorate polled across the state on Saturday, the Election Commission official told IANS here. Votes polled in 26 of the 28 Bengaluru`s urban and rural segments are being counted at four centres across the city. "The poll panel has deployed 16,662 personnel to count votes in each segment and declare the result after the process is completed," he added. 

15 May 2018, 08:22 AM

BJP is catching up quickly, gaining leads in 33 seats. Congress is ahead in 40 seats while JDS in 10. Early election trends for Karnataka Assembly Elections: 84/222
BJP: 33
Congress: 40
JDS+: 10
Others: 1

15 May 2018, 08:12 AM

Early election trends for Karnataka Assembly Elections: Congress takes an early lead in 25 seats, BJP ahead in 19 seats and JDS in 9.

Karnataka: 52/222

BJP: 19
Cong: 25
JDS+: 9
Others: 0

15 May 2018, 07:59 AM

Counting begins across 283 centres across the state. The Election Commission has deployed 16,662 personnel including three flying squads in every constituency, 154 general observers, 136 expenditure observers, 34 police observers, 10,000 micro observers, 3.2 lakh polling personnel and members of the Central police forces in all polling stations.

