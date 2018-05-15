हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 Live Results: K R Pura, Byatarayanapura, Yeshvanthapura, Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleshwaram, Hebbal, Pulakeshinagar, Sarvagnanagar, C V Raman Nagar, Shivajinagar, Shanti Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Rajaji Nagar

The exit polls for Karnataka polls 2018 conducted by different channels predicted a hung assembly. While some polls speculated Congress as the single largest party, others claimed that the BJP will win the largest number of seats. JD-S will remain at the third spot, according to most exit polls.

Last Updated: Tuesday, May 15, 2018 - 09:34
BENGALURU: The results of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 will be declared on May 15, Tuesday. The counting of votes is underway amid tight security cover. A neck-and-neck contest is going on between the ruling Congress and Opposition BJP. The latest updates of the following constituencies will be available here - K R Pura, Byatarayanapura, Yeshvanthapura, Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleshwaram, Hebbal, Pulakeshinagar, Sarvagnanagar, C V Raman Nagar, Shivajinagar, Shanti Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Rajaji Nagar.

A single-phase polling was held in 222 constituencies out of the 224 elected seats in the Assembly, including 36 reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes (ST). The voting in Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency was deferred after a massive row erupted over a large number of voter ID cards being found in a Bengaluru apartment. The polling for the RR Nagar seat has been rescheduled for May 28 while the result will be announced on May 31.

Karnataka went to polls on May 12 with 4.94 crore voters exercising their franchise to decide the fates of over 2600 candidates, contesting from 222 assembly seats. The overall voter turnout recorded was 72.13 per cent.

While the Opposition BJP is eyeing to dethrone the ruling Congress government in the state, the Siddaramaiah-led grand old party is confident about regaining power for a second consecutive term. The 2018 Karnataka elections exit polls conducted by different channels showed that the state is readying for a hung assembly. While some polls showed Congress as the single largest party, others claimed that the BJP will win the largest number of seats. JD-S will remain at the third spot, according to most exit polls. 

The 224-member Assembly expires on May 28 in the state where the Congress is currently in power, with 122 seats against the BJP's 43. Karnataka is one of the eight states where polls were scheduled this year. Now it is to see if the Congress can restore power or the Narendra Modi-powered BJP will foil its plan and make a comeback with BS Yeddyurappa at the helm in Karnataka.

15 May 2018, 09:34 AM

These are initial trends, we hope Congress will form the government in Karnataka and are confident of it, but yes all options (allying with JDS) are open: Ashok Gehlot, Congress

15 May 2018, 09:16 AM

A neck-and-neck fight is on in Karnataka with the BJP leading on 93 seats, Congress on 91 seats and JDS on 26 seats.

Election trends for Karnataka Assembly Elections: 210/222

BJP: 93
Congress: 91
JDS+: 26
Others: 0

15 May 2018, 09:11 AM

Here are the official EC trends: BJP is leading on 22 seats, Congress is leading on 13 seats, JDS on 3 and others on 1 seat

15 May 2018, 09:01 AM

15 May 2018, 08:49 AM

The voter turnout which was recorded 72.13 per cent is the highest in the Karnataka Assembly elections since the 1952 state polls.

15 May 2018, 08:45 AM

Trends coming in which says BJP is leading with 70 seats, Congress a close second with 68 seats while JDS standing third with 26 seats and others 1 seat.

15 May 2018, 08:38 AM

Early election trends for Karnataka Assembly Elections: 152/222

BJP: 60
Congress: 56
JDS+: 26
Others: 1

15 May 2018, 08:34 AM

Early election trends for Karnataka Assembly Elections: 84/222

BJP: 33
Congress: 40
JDS+: 10
Others: 1

15 May 2018, 08:33 AM

The counting of votes has begun at 38 centres across Karnataka. Nearly five crore voters have exercised their franchise to decide the fates of over 2600 candidates.

