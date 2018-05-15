Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 Live Results: Krishnarajanagara, Hunasuru, Heggadadevankote, Nanjangud, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Varuna, T Narasipur, Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, Gundlupet

15 May 2018, 09:30 AM
These are initial trends, we hope Congress will form the government in Karnataka and are confident of it, but yes all options (allying with JDS) are open: Ashok Gehlot, Congress
15 May 2018, 09:15 AM
A neck-and-neck fight is on in Karnataka with the BJP leading on 93 seats, Congress on 91 seats and JDS on 26 seats.
Election trends for Karnataka Assembly Elections: 210/222
BJP: 93
Congress: 91
JDS+: 26
Others: 0
15 May 2018, 09:09 AM
Here are the official EC trends: BJP is leading on 22 seats, Congress is leading on 13 seats, JDS on 3 and others on 1 seat
15 May 2018, 08:59 AM
BJP's CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa offered prayers, earlier today, on counting day for #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/DLeywdryR8
— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018
15 May 2018, 08:48 AM
The voter turnout which was recorded 72.13 per cent is the highest in the Karnataka Assembly elections since the 1952 state polls.
15 May 2018, 08:42 AM
Trends coming in which says BJP is leading with 70 seats, Congress a close second with 68 seats while JDS standing third with 26 seats and others 1 seat.
15 May 2018, 08:37 AM
Early election trends for Karnataka Assembly Elections: 152/222
BJP: 60
Congress: 56
JDS+: 26
Others: 1
15 May 2018, 08:28 AM
Early election trends for Karnataka Assembly Elections: 84/222
BJP: 33
Congress: 40
JDS+: 10
Others: 1
15 May 2018, 08:27 AM
The counting of votes has begun at 38 centres across Karnataka. Nearly five crore voters have exercised their franchise to decide the fates of over 2600 candidates.