Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 Live Results: Nelamangala Magadi, Ramanagaram, Kanakapura, Channapatna, Malavalli, Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Shrirangapattana, Nagamangala, Krishnarajapete, Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur

15 May 2018, 09:31 AM
These are initial trends, we hope Congress will form the government in Karnataka and are confident of it, but yes all options (allying with JDS) are open: Ashok Gehlot, Congress
15 May 2018, 09:16 AM
A neck-and-neck fight is on in Karnataka with the BJP leading on 93 seats, Congress on 91 seats and JDS on 26 seats.
Election trends for Karnataka Assembly Elections: 210/222
BJP: 93
Congress: 91
JDS+: 26
Others: 0
15 May 2018, 09:10 AM
Here are the official EC trends: BJP is leading on 22 seats, Congress is leading on 13 seats, JDS on 3 and others on 1 seat
15 May 2018, 09:06 AM
BJP's H D Kumaraswamy leading over the Congress candidate by 1552 votes in Ramanagara.
15 May 2018, 09:00 AM
BJP's CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa offered prayers, earlier today, on counting day for #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/DLeywdryR8
— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018
15 May 2018, 08:59 AM
15 May 2018, 08:49 AM
The voter turnout which was recorded 72.13 per cent is the highest in the Karnataka Assembly elections since the 1952 state polls.
15 May 2018, 08:44 AM
Trends coming in which says BJP is leading with 70 seats, Congress a close second with 68 seats while JDS standing third with 26 seats and others 1 seat.
15 May 2018, 08:37 AM
Early election trends for Karnataka Assembly Elections: 152/222
BJP: 60
Congress: 56
JDS+: 26
Others: 1
15 May 2018, 08:30 AM
Early election trends for Karnataka Assembly Elections: 84/222
BJP: 33
Congress: 40
JDS+: 10
Others: 1
15 May 2018, 08:30 AM
The counting of votes has begun at 38 centres across Karnataka. Nearly five crore voters have exercised their franchise to decide the fates of more than 2600 candidates.
15 May 2018, 08:29 AM
The counting of votes has begun at 38 centres across Karnataka. Nearly five crore voters have exercised their franchise to decide the fates of over 2600 candidates.