Karnataka Assembly Polls 2018 Results: Aland, Basavakalyan, Homnabad, Bidar South, Bidar, Bhalki, Aurad, Raichur, Rural, Raichur, Manvi, Devadurga, Lingsugur, Sindhanur, Maski, Kushtagi Latest News

The counting of votes for keenly contested Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 has begun and initial trends/results have started pouring in on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Here are the latest updates for Aland, Basavakalyan, Homnabad, Bidar South, Bidar, Bhalki, Aurad, Raichur,  Rural, Raichur, Manvi, Devadurga, Lingsugur, Sindhanur, Maski, Kushtagi assembly constituencies of Karnataka.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 15, 2018 - 09:23
Bengaluru: The counting of votes for keenly contested Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 has begun and initial trends/results have started pouring in on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. As per the available trends, BJP, Congress are neck-and-neck. HD Deve Gowda's JD(S) is fast emerging as a kingmaker in the closely contested assembly elections here. Here are the latest updates for Aland, Basavakalyan, Homnabad, Bidar South, Bidar, Bhalki, Aurad, Raichur, Rural, Raichur, Manvi, Devadurga, Lingsugur, Sindhanur, Maski and Kushtagi assembly constituencies of Karnataka.

Out of 225 Karnataka Assembly segments, 222 went to the polls on May 12. The election in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar seat was delayed to May 28 due to the recovery of a large number of voter ID cards. The election in Jayanagar segment was countermanded in the wake of the demise of BJP candidate BN Vijaya Kumar on May 4. The Karnataka election results 2018 are significant for the ruling Congress as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is hoping to make a comeback in this southern state. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing a tough battle to ensure Congress returns to power. The veteran Congress leader had on Sunday expressed confidence that his party will retain power in the state and added that this was his last election. He is contesting from two seats - Chamundeshwari and Badami.

Several exit polls have earlier predicted a hung Assembly with no major political party seem to be gaining a clear majority in the state. In such a scenario, HD Deve Gowda's JD(S) is likely to emerge as a kingmaker since its support would be crucial in government formation in Karnataka.

At present, the majority mark is 112 as results will be declared for only 222 seats. While Karnataka Assembly has 225 seats, voting takes place for 224 constituencies as one is a nominated member from the Anglo-Indian community.

A total of 2,655 candidates are in the fray for the 224 seats in Karnataka Assembly. Among the candidates are four sitting and former chief ministers - the current CM Siddaramaiah, former BJP chief ministers BS Yeddyurappa and Jagdish Shettar, and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy. There are 219 women, too, among the aspirants. While the BJP is contesting in all 224 seats, the Congress put up candidates in 222 and the JDS in 201 seats.

According to the state Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Kumar 72.13 percent voters came out to exercise their franchise which is the highest in the Karnataka Assembly elections since the 1952 state polls.

15 May 2018, 09:23 AM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reportedly trailing by over 11,000 votes in Chamundeshwari, as per latest trends.

15 May 2018, 09:08 AM

Trends available for 208 out of 222 Assembly seats in Karnataka - The BJP remains ahead with leads on 93 seats and the Congress is leading on 88 seats. If the trend continues, the JDS will emerge as the kingmaker as it is currently maintaining leads on 26 seats.

15 May 2018, 09:00 AM

 Here are the official trends from the EC: BJP leading on 10 seats, Congress leading on 5 seats, JDS on 1 and others on 1.

 

15 May 2018, 08:57 AM

Here the visuals of the havan performed by Congress workers outside AICC office in Delhi, ahead of counting of votes for Karnataka Elections 2018.

 

15 May 2018, 08:51 AM

The Congress is ahead on 40 seats while the BJP maintaining its lead on 36 seats, as per the available tends for 90 seats. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trailing from both Chamundeshwari and Badami seats.

15 May 2018, 08:37 AM

Trends coming in from 72 seats show Congress leading on 33 seats while BJP is close second with leads on 28 seats. The JDS is leading on 10 seats.

15 May 2018, 08:32 AM

According to trends coming in from 36 seats, the ruling Congress is leading on 25 seats while the BJP and JDS are locked in a neck-and-neck fight with leads on six and five seats respectively.

15 May 2018, 08:18 AM

The counting of results has begun at 38 centres across Karnataka. Trends/Results have started pouring in. 

