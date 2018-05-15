Karnataka Assembly Polls 2018 Results: Counting underway at Sira, Pavagada, Madhugiri, Gauribidanur, Bagepalli, Chikkaballapur, Shidlaghatta, Chintamani, Srinivasapur, Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Field, Bangarpet, Kolar, Malur, Yelahanka

15 May 2018, 09:12 AM
Congress is ahead in 93 seats, while Congress is close behind in 91 seats. JDS+ is still strong in 26 seats
Election trends for Karnataka Assembly Elections: 211/222
BJP: 93
Congress: 91
JDS+: 26
Others: 1
15 May 2018, 08:40 AM
BJP gets ahead, leading in 70 seats. Congress is close behind, leading in 68 seats while JDS+ is still strong in 26 seats
Early election trends for Karnataka Assembly Elections: 165/222
BJP: 70
Congress: 68
JDS+: 26
Others: 1
15 May 2018, 08:36 AM
A neck and neck fight is on in Karnataka. BJP leads in 60 seats, Congress is ahead in 65 seats while JDS is leading in 26 seats.
Early election trends for Karnataka Assembly Elections: 152/222
BJP: 60
Congress: 56
JDS+: 26
Others: 1
15 May 2018, 08:29 AM
"Vote counting began at 8 a.m. at 38 centres in 30 districts where 72.36 per cent of the 5.07 crore electorate polled across the state on Saturday, the Election Commission official told IANS here. Votes polled in 26 of the 28 Bengaluru`s urban and rural segments are being counted at four centres across the city. "The poll panel has deployed 16,662 personnel to count votes in each segment and declare the result after the process is completed," he added.
15 May 2018, 08:23 AM
BJP is catching up quickly, gaining leads in 33 seats. Congress is ahead in 40 seats while JDS in 10.
Early election trends for Karnataka Assembly Elections: 84/222
BJP: 33
COngress: 40
JDS+: 10
Others: 1
15 May 2018, 08:14 AM
Early election trends for Karnataka Assembly Elections: Congress takes an early lead in 25 seats, BJP ahead in 19 seats and JDS in 9.
Karnataka: 52/222
BJP: 19
Cong: 25
JDS+: 9
Others: 0
15 May 2018, 08:01 AM
Counting begins across 283 centres across the state. The Election Commission has deployed 16,662 personnel including three flying squads in every constituency, 154 general observers, 136 expenditure observers, 34 police observers, 10,000 micro observers, 3.2 lakh polling personnel and members of the Central police forces in all polling stations.