Karnataka political crisis Live: Over 200 marshals for trust vote in Assembly, SC to hear plea on Protem Speaker shortly

19 May 2018, 10:37 AM
Supreme Court begins hearing Congress-JDS plea challenging the appointment of pro-tem Speaker KG Bopaiah for the floor test in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly today. Senior Advocates Dr Abhishel Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal representing Congress are in court. Mukul Rohatgi representing Yeddyurappa and Attorney General KK Venugopal are also in Court Room 6 for the hearing.
19 May 2018, 10:30 AM
JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday claimed that none of their MLAs are trapped. "For me, today is not an important day, the important days will come in future. Up to 4 pm, BJP will try to poach our MLAs. All the MLAs are together, no one is going to go to the other side. I and Siddaramaiah will go together," he said.
19 May 2018, 10:16 AM
The bus carrying BJP MLAs arrives at Shangri-La hotel in Bengaluru for the party legislature meeting. They will then be taken to the Assembly. Yeddyurappa is already at the hotel to meet the MLAs ahead of the floor test today.
Bus carrying BJP MLAs arrives at Shangri-La hotel in Bengaluru for the party legislature meeting. They will then be taken to the Assembly. #KarnatakaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/A9qUVOJWBR
19 May 2018, 09:47 AM
The Congress party had on Friday released an audio clip which purportedly reveals how BJP's Janardhana Reddy attempted to lure Basanagouda Daddal to break ranks with Congress. The Congress alleged that BJP is repeatedly offering money to its MLAs in Karnataka in order for it to make up its deficit - a charge BJP has vehemently denied. Read the transcript of the conversation here.
19 May 2018, 09:40 AM
Ahead of the trust vote, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said that he was confident that he will be able to prove the majority comfortably. ''I am going to have an absolute majority and tomorrow, I am going to take all that decision which I promised to the people of Karnataka,'' he said.
19 May 2018, 09:36 AM
Can the non-BJP MLAs switch parties or abstain from trust vote? Read here to know what action can be taken against the MLAs under the 10th Schedule of Constitution or the Anti-defection law.
19 May 2018, 09:33 AM
Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing the Congress in the SC, has reached court for the hearing into the plea challenging the appointment of KG Bopaiah as the Protem Speaker. Another lawyer representing the Congress, Dev Dutt Kamal, said it is for the court to decide what will happen.
19 May 2018, 09:28 AM
Protem speaker KG Bopaiah on Saturday inspected the preparations for the floor test that is due to take place at 4 pm today. He was accompanied by the Assembly Secretary. Security has been beefed up outside the Vidhan Sabha ahead of the trust vote.
19 May 2018, 09:25 AM
Congress too is confident that they have the numbers on its side. "Numbers are against BJP. Numbers are in favour of us. MLAs are in our favour. We will form the government," Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said. Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge also echoed Azad adding that, "BJP doesn't have the numbers, we will win the floor test. BJP is just trying to prove their majority and they will fail to do so."
19 May 2018, 09:23 AM
CM BS Yeddyurappa is at the Shangri-La hotel for the party legislature meeting. He will then leave for the Assembly with others. Confident of a win in the trust vote, BJP leader Sadananda Gowda said: "Wait till 4.30 pm. We will win and BS Yeddyurappa will be the CM for 5 years." Union Minister Ananth Kumar also exuded confidence of a victory and called the alliance between the Congress and JDS as unholy. "They are going to be rejected, people are going to reject them," he said.
19 May 2018, 09:12 AM
The second bus, carrying Congress MLAs, arrives at Hotel Hilton in Bengaluru.
Second bus, carrying Congress MLAs, arrived at Hotel Hilton in Bengaluru. #KarnatakaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/IHJLqAGicn
19 May 2018, 09:10 AM
Visuals outside CM BS Yeddyurappa's residence in Bengaluru. Floor test to be held at 4 pm today in Karnataka Assembly.
Visuals outside CM BS Yeddyurappa's residence in Bengaluru. Floor test to be held at 4 pm today in Karnataka Assembly. #KarnatakaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/dhxYhH7CfJ
19 May 2018, 09:10 AM
CM BS Yeddyurappa will attend the party legislature meeting at the Shangri-La hotel. He will then leave for the Assembly with others.
19 May 2018, 09:08 AM
After the floor test concludes, the results will be declared to ascertain whether BSY has the required majority to stay in power or not.
19 May 2018, 09:06 AM
After the oath and Governor's speech, the floor test proceedings will begin in the Karnataka assembly.
19 May 2018, 09:06 AM
Governor Vajubhai Vala has convened a session of the Karnataka Assembly at 11 am after which newly-elected MLAs will be administered the oath of office and secrecy.
19 May 2018, 09:05 AM
Ahead of the floor test, the top court will hear a plea challenging KG Bopaiah's appointment as Protem Speaker.
19 May 2018, 09:04 AM
As directed by the SC, Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa will face floor test in state assembly at 4 pm this evening.