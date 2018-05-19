Karnataka political crisis Live: Over 200 marshals for trust vote in Assembly, SC to hear plea on Protem Speaker shortly

Bengaluru/New Delhi: While Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa faces an uphill task in proving majority during the floor test scheduled to be held at 4 pm on Saturday, the apex court is also due to hear a plea challenging the appointment of KG Bopaiah as the Protem Speaker. Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala had on Friday appointed KG Bopaiah as the Protem Speaker. However, this has not gone down well with the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular, which later challenged Bopaiah's appointment in the top court.

Can the non-BJP MLAs switch parties or abstain from trust vote? Read what action can be taken against the MLAs under the 10th Schedule of Constitution or the Anti-defection law.

Yeddyurappa, meanwhile, exuded confidence that he will be able to comfortably prove his majority in the House today. ''I am going to have an absolute majority and tomorrow, I am going to take all that decision which I promised to the people of Karnataka,'' he said.

