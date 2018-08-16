Kerala floods live: Death toll over 70, PM Modi discusses situation with CM

16 August 2018, 12:11 PM
#KeralaFloods : Indo-Tibetan Border Police conducts rescue operation in Thrissur district's Arattupuzha village pic.twitter.com/NXFkgpf8CO
— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018
16 August 2018, 12:08 PM
Below is how a person can help those affected by the unprecedented floods in Kerala.
Donations can be made online to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund through the site-- donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in/
16 August 2018, 12:05 PM
Twelve districts in Kerala have been severely affected. These are the worse floods since 1924. I met PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister on Wednesday. Army, Navy, IAF, Coast Guard and NDRF are conducting rescue and relief operations. It is predicted that water levels will rise: Union Minister for Tourism KJ Alphons
16 August 2018, 11:46 AM
Taking to Twitter, PM Vijayan said, "Air lifting has started in Chalakudy and Bhoothathankettu areas. Please stand in open areas on top of buildings and houses to avoid possible hindrances by trees. Floating devices, lifeboats and life jackets will be airdropped to stranded groups of 50 or more people."
16 August 2018, 11:42 AM
Under the leadership of Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha, a Crisis Management Group Committee meeting is underway at Home Ministry.
16 August 2018, 11:41 AM
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has evacuated 926 persons to a safer place so far at Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Alappuzha.
16 August 2018, 11:29 AM
Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan again this morning. We discussed the flood situation in the state. Have asked Defence Ministry to further step up the rescue and relief operations across the state. Praying for the safety and well-being of the people of Kerala. @CMOKerala
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018
16 August 2018, 11:28 AM
Had a telephonic conversation with Kerala Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan regrading the prevailing flood situation in the state. The Centre is rushing additional NDRF teams to Kerala. We are providing all possible assistance. I am in constant touch with Kerala CM. @CMOKerala
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 16, 2018
16 August 2018, 11:28 AM
Two tourists have been stranded inside a bus in Munnar. All routes are either flooded, or blocked due to mudslides.
16 August 2018, 11:28 AM
The Army built a 35 feet long bridge and rescued 100 people (approx) including children and senior citizens from Malampuzha's Valiyakadu village.
#Kerala: Army built a 35 feet long bridge and rescued 100 people (approx) including children and senior citizens from Malampuzha's Valiyakadu village #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/PvY1EHRnZT
— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018
16 August 2018, 11:27 AM
Metro train services in Kochi has been suspended as water level rises in Muttom Metro yard area.
#Kerala: Visuals of waterlogging in parts of Kochi; Metro train services suspended as water level rises in Muttom Metro yard area pic.twitter.com/kVRYJLtqIZ
— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018
16 August 2018, 11:26 AM
Southern Naval Command suspends all training activities to support in the flood relief operations as requested by Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). All resources mobilised for rescue and relief efforts in Ernakulam and Trichur.
16 August 2018, 11:26 AM
The water level in Mullaperiyar Dam has risen to 142 feet. The water level in Achankoil river at Alappuzha's Kollakadavu has also risen. In a first, the sluices of 33 dams across Kerala were opened on Tuesday, following incessant rains since late that day as the Met forecast more till Saturday.