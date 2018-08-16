हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala floods live: Death toll over 70, PM Modi discusses situation with CM

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacting to the grim situation asked the Ministry of Defence to step up the rescue and relief operations. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 16, 2018 - 12:11
The situation in the southern state of Kerala further worsened on Thursday with the death toll across the state reaching 79 since August 8 in the worst floods in nearly a century. A total of 12 fresh deaths were reported on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacting to the grim situation asked the Ministry of Defence to step up the rescue and relief operations. He also spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan discussing the current situation in the state.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also had a telephonic conversation with CM Vijayan and assured the Centre is rushing additional NDRF teams to Kerala. He added that the Centre is providing all possible assistance to the state.

The entire state has been put on a red alert since Wednesday evening. Pathanamthitta district in central Kerala has been the worst affected in the last 24 hours as thousands of people -- students among others were trapped in their homes. More rains were forecast till Saturday. Train operations between Ernakulam and Angamaly have been stopped and at Thiruvananthapuram railway station tickets are not being issued. All educational institutions were closed on Thursday. 

Here are the live updates:

16 August 2018, 12:11 PM

16 August 2018, 12:08 PM

Below is how a person can help those affected by the unprecedented floods in Kerala.

Donations can be made online to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund through the site-- donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in/ 

 

16 August 2018, 12:05 PM

Twelve districts in Kerala have been severely affected. These are the worse floods since 1924. I met PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister on Wednesday. Army, Navy, IAF, Coast Guard and NDRF are conducting rescue and relief operations. It is predicted that water levels will rise: Union Minister for Tourism KJ Alphons

16 August 2018, 11:46 AM

Taking to Twitter, PM Vijayan said, "Air lifting has started in Chalakudy and Bhoothathankettu areas. Please stand in open areas on top of buildings and houses to avoid possible hindrances by trees. Floating devices, lifeboats and life jackets will be airdropped to stranded groups of 50 or more people."

16 August 2018, 11:42 AM

Under the leadership of Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha, a Crisis Management Group Committee meeting is underway at Home Ministry.

16 August 2018, 11:41 AM

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has evacuated 926 persons to a safer place so far at Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Alappuzha.

16 August 2018, 11:29 AM

16 August 2018, 11:28 AM

16 August 2018, 11:28 AM

Two tourists have been stranded inside a bus in Munnar. All routes are either flooded, or blocked due to mudslides.

16 August 2018, 11:28 AM

The Army built a 35 feet long bridge and rescued 100 people (approx) including children and senior citizens from Malampuzha's Valiyakadu village.

16 August 2018, 11:27 AM

Metro train services in Kochi has been suspended as water level rises in Muttom Metro yard area. 

16 August 2018, 11:26 AM

Southern Naval Command suspends all training activities to support in the flood relief operations as requested by Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). All resources mobilised for rescue and relief efforts in Ernakulam and Trichur.

16 August 2018, 11:26 AM

The water level in Mullaperiyar Dam has risen to 142 feet. The water level in Achankoil river at Alappuzha's Kollakadavu has also risen. In a first, the sluices of 33 dams across Kerala were opened on Tuesday, following incessant rains since late that day as the Met forecast more till Saturday.

