Kerala floods live: Death toll over 70, PM Modi discusses situation with CM

The situation in the southern state of Kerala further worsened on Thursday with the death toll across the state reaching 79 since August 8 in the worst floods in nearly a century. A total of 12 fresh deaths were reported on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacting to the grim situation asked the Ministry of Defence to step up the rescue and relief operations. He also spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan discussing the current situation in the state.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also had a telephonic conversation with CM Vijayan and assured the Centre is rushing additional NDRF teams to Kerala. He added that the Centre is providing all possible assistance to the state.

The entire state has been put on a red alert since Wednesday evening. Pathanamthitta district in central Kerala has been the worst affected in the last 24 hours as thousands of people -- students among others were trapped in their homes. More rains were forecast till Saturday. Train operations between Ernakulam and Angamaly have been stopped and at Thiruvananthapuram railway station tickets are not being issued. All educational institutions were closed on Thursday.

