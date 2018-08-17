हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Kerala floods live: Death toll crosses 170, rescue operations in progress

Over 300 persons have died since May this year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 17, 2018 - 19:58
Comments |
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Incessant rains have caused havoc in God's own country Kerala. Over 170 people have died since August 8. The state is facing one of the worst ever rainfall and flood situation in a century.

The Kerala government has been issuing various notices regarding relief funds and rescue operations. Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the situation in the state. PM Modi said that he will be personally taking a stock of the situation and is expected to reach the state on Friday night.

CM Vijayan's government has been actively spreading awareness regarding relief funds and rescue centers. Punjab's Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has also announced a relief fund of Rs. 10 crores for Kerala. Click here for important contact details for rescue operations over various districts. 

Below, we present the latest updates and development from Kerala:

17 August 2018, 19:58 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government will contribute Rs. 10 Crore for Kerala relief fund. Kejriwal took to Twitter and appealed to everyone to generously donate for Kerala.

 

17 August 2018, 19:54 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will be leaving for Kerala to take stock of the flood situation in the state.

 

17 August 2018, 19:49 PM

Boats are being used to rescue people across various cities and districts in Kerala. In a video released by ANI, boats are seen in rescue operations in Alappuzha city. 

 

17 August 2018, 19:46 PM

Southern Railway dispatched 7 BRN wagons with syntax tank carrying 2.8 lakh litre drinking water from Tamil Nadu's Erode at 4 pm, ANI reported. 15 BRN flat wagons with Syntax water tanks being moved from Chennai to Erode. 

17 August 2018, 19:43 PM

Chief Minister of Kerala confirmed that the death toll has risen to 324. Around 2,23,139 people rescued and sent in about 1500+ relief camps.

Must Watch