Kerala floods live: Death toll crosses 170, rescue operations in progress

Incessant rains have caused havoc in God's own country Kerala. Over 170 people have died since August 8. The state is facing one of the worst ever rainfall and flood situation in a century.

The Kerala government has been issuing various notices regarding relief funds and rescue operations. Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the situation in the state. PM Modi said that he will be personally taking a stock of the situation and is expected to reach the state on Friday night.

CM Vijayan's government has been actively spreading awareness regarding relief funds and rescue centers. Punjab's Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has also announced a relief fund of Rs. 10 crores for Kerala. Click here for important contact details for rescue operations over various districts.

Below, we present the latest updates and development from Kerala: