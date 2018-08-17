Kerala floods live: Death toll crosses 170, rescue operations in progress

17 August 2018, 19:58 PM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government will contribute Rs. 10 Crore for Kerala relief fund. Kejriwal took to Twitter and appealed to everyone to generously donate for Kerala.
Spoke to Kerala CM.
Del govt is making a contribution of Rs 10 cr.
I sincerely appeal to everyone to donate generously for our brothers and sisters in Kerala https://t.co/SfpnlQ7DR8
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 17, 2018
17 August 2018, 19:54 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will be leaving for Kerala to take stock of the flood situation in the state.
Leaving for Kerala to take stock of the flood situation in the state.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2018
17 August 2018, 19:49 PM
Boats are being used to rescue people across various cities and districts in Kerala. In a video released by ANI, boats are seen in rescue operations in Alappuzha city.
#WATCH: Boats being used to rescue people in a flood-hit market in Alappuzha city. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/E0iMpbYdlV
— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018
17 August 2018, 19:46 PM
Southern Railway dispatched 7 BRN wagons with syntax tank carrying 2.8 lakh litre drinking water from Tamil Nadu's Erode at 4 pm, ANI reported. 15 BRN flat wagons with Syntax water tanks being moved from Chennai to Erode.
17 August 2018, 19:43 PM
Chief Minister of Kerala confirmed that the death toll has risen to 324. Around 2,23,139 people rescued and sent in about 1500+ relief camps.