Kumbh Mela 2019 Shahi Snan: Live updates

The Kumbh Mela 2019 began with the first Shahi Snan in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The Shahi Snan began at 4 am on Tuesday as sadhus from several akhadas took a dip in river Ganga in Prayagraj. Lakhs of other devotees will take the holy dip after the akhadas finish the Shahi Snan. The Kumbh Mela 2019 is slated to witness more than 15 crore people descending in the holy site for a dip at Triveni Sangam. Unprecedented security arrangements have been made in Prayagraj for successful organisation of Kumbh Mela 2019. More than 20,000 police personnel, who are teetotaller and consume only vegetarian food, have been deployed by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Here are the live updates: