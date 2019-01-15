हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kumbh Mela 2019 Shahi Snan: Live updates

The Shahi Snan began at 4 am on Tuesday as sadhus from several akhadas took a dip in river Ganga in Prayagraj. Lakhs of other devotees will take the holy dip after the akhadas finish the Shahi Snan.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 08:18
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: ANI

The Kumbh Mela 2019 began with the first Shahi Snan in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The Shahi Snan began at 4 am on Tuesday as sadhus from several akhadas took a dip in river Ganga in Prayagraj. Lakhs of other devotees will take the holy dip after the akhadas finish the Shahi Snan. The Kumbh Mela 2019 is slated to witness more than 15 crore people descending in the holy site for a dip at Triveni Sangam. Unprecedented security arrangements have been made in Prayagraj for successful organisation of Kumbh Mela 2019. More than 20,000 police personnel, who are teetotaller and consume only vegetarian food, have been deployed by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Here are the live updates:

15 January 2019, 08:18 AM

Hindu seers and saints head towards Sangam Ghat for a holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of first ‘Shahi Snan’ at Kumbh Mela 2019 - Watch video

15 January 2019, 06:44 AM

About 13 akharas are participating in the Shahi Snan, with each being allocated about 45 minutes by the Kumbh Mela administration. The Sanyasi akhara was the first to begin the ceremonial bath, followed by other akharas such as Bairagi and Udasin.

15 January 2019, 06:43 AM

Soon after midnight, hundreds of processions of devotees from India and abroad began proceeding towards the bathing ghats. Loud religious chantings as well as melodious singing of Bhajans reverberated through the by-lanes of the city for most of the night.

15 January 2019, 06:41 AM

15 January 2019, 06:39 AM

Heavy security was deployed at Sangam Ghat before the arrival of devotees for a holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of first Shahi Snan. Several Hindu seers and saints from different akhadas headed towards Sangam Ghat for a holy dip in river Ganga for the first Shashi Snan.

