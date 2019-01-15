Kumbh Mela 2019 Shahi Snan: Live updates

15 January 2019, 08:18 AM
Hindu seers and saints head towards Sangam Ghat for a holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of first ‘Shahi Snan’ at Kumbh Mela 2019 - Watch video
#WATCH Hindu seers and saints head towards Sangam Ghat for a holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of first ‘Shahi Snan’ at #KumbhMela2019 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj (Early morning visuals) pic.twitter.com/9PBx4yBODE
— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2019
15 January 2019, 06:44 AM
About 13 akharas are participating in the Shahi Snan, with each being allocated about 45 minutes by the Kumbh Mela administration. The Sanyasi akhara was the first to begin the ceremonial bath, followed by other akharas such as Bairagi and Udasin.
15 January 2019, 06:43 AM
Soon after midnight, hundreds of processions of devotees from India and abroad began proceeding towards the bathing ghats. Loud religious chantings as well as melodious singing of Bhajans reverberated through the by-lanes of the city for most of the night.
15 January 2019, 06:41 AM
#KumbhMela2019: Latest visuals from Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/svXqYKbR3J
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2019
15 January 2019, 06:39 AM
Heavy security was deployed at Sangam Ghat before the arrival of devotees for a holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of first Shahi Snan. Several Hindu seers and saints from different akhadas headed towards Sangam Ghat for a holy dip in river Ganga for the first Shashi Snan.