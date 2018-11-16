Live: Sabarimala temple re-opens for 62 days; activist Rahul Easwar asks Trupti Desai to go back

16 November 2018, 19:37 PM
Amid over a 12-hour stand-off with devotees and others, including BJP workers, at the airport here vowing not to let her proceed to the Sabarimala shrine, activist Trupti Desai said police have asked her to return to Pune. "Protestors threatened taxi drivers from providing us services. Hotel staff was threatened of damage to hotels if rooms were given to us. It saddens me to see that ppl who call themselves Ayyappa devotees are abusing and threatening us," said Desai.
16 November 2018, 18:38 PM
Activist Trupti Desai will return to her hometown Pune tonight. She has been at the Kochi airport since morning as protesters did not allow her to proceed to Sabarimala Temple.
#Kerala: Visuals of Trupti Desai from Kochi airport; she will return to her hometown Pune tonight after protesters did not allow her to proceed to #SabarimalaTemple. pic.twitter.com/EUHG3CIH9U
16 November 2018, 17:44 PM
#Kerala: Devotees throng to #SabarimalaTemple as it opens for 62-day long Mandala Pooja-Magaravilaku annual pilgrimage season. pic.twitter.com/wzOcekQzbh
16 November 2018, 17:43 PM
Sabarimala Karma Samithi holds protest against Trupti Desai in #Kerala's Trivandrum. #SabarimalaTemple pic.twitter.com/cV6aNeZJoP
16 November 2018, 17:10 PM
Sabarimala Temple re-opens for 62-day long Mandala Pooja-Magaravilaku annual pilgrimage season.
#Kerala: #SabarimalaTemple opens for 62-day long Mandala Pooja-Magaravilaku annual pilgrimage season. pic.twitter.com/hTqqmVdzDg
16 November 2018, 17:03 PM
Visuals from Pamba in Pathanamthitta: Lord Ayyappa devotees throng base camp to begin trek to #SabarimalaTemple. Heavy security deployed in the area. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/G47MNETaPx
16 November 2018, 16:56 PM
"Trupti Desai should go back. She will have to step on our chests and walk over us if she wants to enter Sabarimala Temple, says activist Rahul Easwar protesting outside Kochi airport.
16 November 2018, 11:19 AM
Police tried to evacuate us from another gate but protesters were there as well. Protests being held here. Does this mean protesters are scared that we'll reach Sabarimala once we reach Nilakkal, or, are they trying to scare us? We won't return until we have 'darshan': Trupti Desai
16 November 2018, 11:17 AM
We reached Cochin Airport at 4:30 am. Protests were being held outside. We booked taxi two to three times but drivers have been threatened that their vehicle will be vandalised if they offer us a drive. Police have said that we can't go outside now: Trupti Desai
16 November 2018, 10:22 AM
Kochi: Trupti Desai, founder of Bhumata Brigade, having breakfast at Cochin International Airport as she hasn't been able to leave the airport yet due to protests being carried out against her visit to #Sabarimala Temple. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/ILDV7silTx
16 November 2018, 10:22 AM
Section 144, which prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area, has been imposed in Nilakkal, Pamba and Sannidhanam as temple will re-open in the evening.
16 November 2018, 10:20 AM
Protestors should not resort to violence. Once we reach there, we'll see what level of security state gives us. Even if the state doesn't give us any security, we'll still go, but I can be attacked. I have received so many threats of attack and killing: Trupti Desai
16 November 2018, 10:20 AM
Won't allow Trupti Desai to go out from the airport using police vehicle or other govt means. Airport taxies also won't take her. If she wants, she can use her own vehicle. There will be agitations all along her way even if she goes out from the airport: MN Gopi, BJP
16 November 2018, 10:19 AM
Kerala: Protesters gather outside Cochin International Airport. Trupti Desai, founder of Bhumata Brigade, has arrived at the airport from Pune. She had written to Kerala CM seeking security for her visit to #SabrimalaTemple on 17 November. pic.twitter.com/QbzdSZeyKa
16 November 2018, 10:17 AM
Over 3,700 persons have been arrested so far and 546 cases registered against various people for violence during protests across the state after the top court permitted women of all ages to pray at the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.