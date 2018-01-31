Live: Trump asks US Congress to support fight against ISIS, Al-Qaeda

31 January 2018, 09:10 AM The people dreamed this country. The people built this country, & it’s the people who are making America great again...Our nation will forever be safe & strong & proud & mighty & free!

31 January 2018, 09:09 AM They work in every trade. They sacrifice to raise a family. They care for our children at home. They defend our flag abroad. They are strong moms and brave kids. They are firefighters, police officers, border agents, medics, and Marines.

31 January 2018, 09:09 AM A people whose heroes live not only in the past, but all around us -- defending hope, pride, and defending the American way: Trump

31 January 2018, 09:09 AM And freedom stands tall over one more monument: this one. This Capitol. This living monument to the American people

31 January 2018, 09:05 AM Past experience has taught us that complacency and concessions only invite aggression and provocation. I will not repeat the mistakes of past administrations that got us into this very dangerous position

31 January 2018, 09:02 AM It was that same yearning for freedom that nearly 250 years ago gave birth to a special place called America

31 January 2018, 08:52 AM Trump remembers Otto Warmbier and his honours his family.

31 January 2018, 08:51 AM We need only look at the depraved character of the North Korean regime to understand the nature of the nuclear threat it could pose to America and our allies.

31 January 2018, 08:51 AM I am asking the Congress to address the fundamental flaws in the terrible Iran nuclear deal.

31 January 2018, 08:51 AM America stands with the people of Iran in their courageous struggle for freedom: Trump

31 January 2018, 08:50 AM Last month, I also took an action endorsed unanimously by the Senate just months before: I recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

31 January 2018, 08:50 AM I am asking Congress to ensure in the fight against ISIS and Al-Qaeda, we have all necessary power to detain terrorist wherever we track them down, wherever we find them. From now on, that will be Guantanamo Bay: Trump

31 January 2018, 08:45 AM Terrorists are not merely criminals. They are unlawful enemy combatants. And when captured overseas, they should be treated like the terrorists they are: Trump

31 January 2018, 08:40 AM I am proud to report that the coalition to defeat ISIS has liberated almost 100 percent of the territory once held by these killers in Iraq and Syria: Trump

31 January 2018, 08:34 AM These reforms will also support our response to the terrible crisis of opioid and drug addiction

31 January 2018, 08:31 AM The first pillar of our framework generously offers a path to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrants who were brought here by their parents at a young age.

The second pillar fully secures the border. That means building a wall on the Southern border, and it means hiring more heroes like CJ to keep our communities safe

The third pillar ends the visa lottery -- a program that randomly hands out green cards without any regard for skill, merit, or the safety of our people.

The fourth and final pillar protects the nuclear family by ending chain migration.

31 January 2018, 08:30 AM Trump speaks on the four-pillar framework

31 January 2018, 08:29 AM It's time to move towards a merit-based American system, who'll love our nation.

31 January 2018, 08:25 AM My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans -- to protect their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American Dream: Trump

31 January 2018, 08:18 AM Tonight, I am calling on the Congress to finally close the deadly loopholes that have allowed MS-13, and other criminals gangs to break into our country.

31 January 2018, 08:17 AM As tax cuts create new jobs, let us invest in workforce development and job training. Let us open great vocational schools so our future workers can learn a craft and realize their full potential: Trump

31 January 2018, 08:16 AM Together, we can reclaim our building heritage. We will build gleaming new roads, bridges, highways, railways, and waterways across our land. And we will do it with American heart, American hands, and American grit.

31 January 2018, 08:15 AM America is a nation of builders. I am asking both parties to come together to give us the safe, fast, reliable, and modern infrastructure our economy needs and our people deserve: Trump

31 January 2018, 08:12 AM The era of economic surrender is over. We will protect American workers and American intellectual property, through strong enforcement of our trade rules.

31 January 2018, 08:11 AM "My top priority is to reduce the prices of prescription drug. Prices will come down drastically. Watch," Trump

31 January 2018, 08:11 AM We also believe that patients with terminal conditions, terminal illness should have access to experimental treatments immediately that could potentially save their lives: Trump

31 January 2018, 08:07 AM Many car companies are now building and expanding plants in the United States -- something we have not seen for decades. They are roaring back. They want to be in the United States of America.

31 January 2018, 08:06 AM We've ended the war on beautiful clean coal. We're now an exporter of energy to the world: Trump

31 January 2018, 08:04 AM We are serving our brave veterans, including giving our veterans choice in their healthcare decisions: Trump on VA Accountability Act

31 January 2018, 08:03 AM Last Congress passed the landmark VA Employment act.

31 January 2018, 08:03 AM Americans love their country. And they deserve a Government that shows them the same love and loyalty in return. For the last year, we have sought to restore the bonds of trust between our citizens and their Government: Trump

31 January 2018, 08:02 AM Trump introduces Preston Sharp. "Sharp introduced us to the FandFchallenge. His efforts have resulted in the placement of more than 40,000 American flags and red carnations on our soldiers’ graves. Thank you Preston for joining us at this year’s"

31 January 2018, 08:01 AM In America, we know that faith and family, not government and bureaucracy, are the center of the American life. Our motto is 'in God we trust': Trump

31 January 2018, 08:00 AM And we celebrate our police, our military, and our amazing veterans as heroes who deserve our total and unwavering support

31 January 2018, 07:59 AM This is our new American moment. There has never been a better time to start living the American Dream. So to every citizen watching at home tonight -- no matter where you have been, or where you come from, this is your time. - Trump

31 January 2018, 07:57 AM Apple will be investing 380 billion in advancements and hire 20,000 Americans: Trump

31 January 2018, 07:56 AM 3 million workers have gotten tax-cut bonuses.

31 January 2018, 07:55 AM "As we rebuild America’s strength and confidence at home, we are also restoring our strength and standing abroad," said Trump.

31 January 2018, 07:55 AM "We slashed the business tax rate from 35 percent all the way down to 21 percent, so American companies can compete and win against anyone in the world," said Trump

31 January 2018, 07:52 AM This April will be the last time you ever file under the old broken system -- and millions of Americans will have more take-home pay starting next month.

31 January 2018, 07:52 AM To lower tax rates for hardworking Americans, we nearly doubled the standard deduction for everyone. Now, the first $24,000 earned by a married couple is completely tax-free. We also doubled the child tax credit: Trump

31 January 2018, 07:51 AM I call upon all of us to set aside our differences to seek common ground and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people, this is really the key, these are the people we are elected to serve: Trump

31 January 2018, 07:50 AM A new tide of optimism already sweeping our land, each day since we have gone forward with a clear and righteous vision to make America great again for all Americans: US President Donald J Trump

31 January 2018, 07:49 AM 2.4 million new jobs created last year. After ages, we're seeing rise in wages.

31 January 2018, 07:43 AM Washington DC: President of the United States Donald J Trump arrives to deliver 2018 State of the Union Address

