LIVE: India-Russia ink several deals, Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin address joint press conference

In a historic agreement, India on Friday signed the $5 billion deal with Russia at the Hyderabad House for the procurement of the five advanced S-400 Triumf missile shield systems, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as stating. The official announcement for the same is scheduled soon on Friday. According to ANI sources, another deal for space cooperation has been inked between the two countries as per which an Indian monitoring station will be built near the Russian city of Novosibirsk in Siberia.

The signing of the air defence system deal comes amidst the warnings by the US to New Delhi against buying the weapon system. The US administration is required under a domestic law, Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act or CAATSA to impose sanctions on any country that has "significant transactions" with Iran, North Korea or Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a two-day visit to India, arrived in the national capital on Thursday for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin's visit though is not all about defence deals. He and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to also discuss the possibility of a second Russian-built nuclear power plant. Russia could also train Indian astronauts with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) looking to send a manned space mission in 2022.

Here are the live updates: