LIVE: India-Russia ink several deals, Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin address joint press conference

5 October 2018, 15:15 PM
5 October 2018, 15:00 PM
In other news, a video of then-cadet Putin's room at Russia's spy school
5 October 2018, 14:54 PM
We've discussed Syria, the situation that came as a result of the action of US to withdraw from Iran deal and we're thankful for the meaningful negotiation. It is my great pleasure to once again invite Prime Minister to participate in the next Vladivostok Forum as the main guest: Putin
5 October 2018, 14:51 PM
We invite India to extend and establish their business in Russia. We've disccussed regional and international issues. Russia committed to broden defence ties, boost mutual strategic ties and also help India's energy needs: Putin
5 October 2018, 14:47 PM
We are committed to deepening our ties with India. We've signed several agreements today which are going to deepen out ties with India. We have also discussed trade coporation, says Russian President Vladimir Putin
5 October 2018, 14:45 PM
Co-operation between the two countries essestial to tackle terrorism. India and Russia stand for muti-lateralism. Russia is essential for India's 'Vikas', says PM Modi
5 October 2018, 14:42 PM
This is a new chapter in strategic ties between the two countries. India gives priority to its relations with India. Russia has always been a part of India's growth story: PM Modi
5 October 2018, 14:36 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin issue the joint statement in a press event. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs), including in fields of railways, space, nuclear, exchanged between India and Russia.
5 October 2018, 13:59 PM
PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to give a joint statement soon. The leaders of both the countries will announce several important agreements that were discussed by them in the Hyderabad House in the national capital.
5 October 2018, 13:24 PM
An exchange of agreements and press statements are scheduled to take place soon.
5 October 2018, 13:23 PM
The meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking place at Hyderabad House in the national capital.
5 October 2018, 13:21 PM
Another deal for space cooperation has been signed between Russia and India. An Indian monitoring station will be built near the Russian city of Novosibirsk in Siberia (ANI)
5 October 2018, 13:20 PM
India inks deal for five Russian S-400 Triumf missile shield systems (ANI). The official announcement for the same is at 1.30 pm.