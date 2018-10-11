हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live updates: Odisha braces for very severe cyclone 'Titli' as landfall process starts

As the landfall process started, at least five districts like Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda, and Jagatsinghpur are receiving a good amount of rainfall. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 11, 2018 - 08:06
The Cyclone Titli on early Thursday morning made landfall with surface wind reaching speeds of 126 kmph at Gopalpur in Odisha's Ganjam district, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. While Gopalpur in Odisha reported surface winds at 126 kmph, Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh recorded wind speed of 56 kmph.

As the landfall process started, at least five districts like Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda, and Jagatsinghpur are receiving a good amount of rainfall. The latest observations indicate that 'Titli', over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 19 kmph during the past six hours.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has geared up its machinery to tackle the situation. The state government has already evacuated over 3 lakh people living in low lying areas and kuchha houses ahead of the landfall in five coastal districts. The evacuation was carried out in the five coastal districts of Ganjam, Puri, Khura, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara.

After holding the second review meeting at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) during the day, he had said, "If required, more people will be evacuated to safer places. "Stressing on the government's 'zero casualty' disaster management policy, Patnaik had said, "The state government has been closely monitoring the situation. The district collectors are already on high alert." 

According to official sources, 9,83,642 people were evacuated when Cyclone Phailin hit the state in 2013 and 2,55,042 people were shifted to multi-purpose shelters during Cyclone Hudhud in 2014. The state was also hit by Cyclone Daye in September, but its intensity was low.

Here are the live updates:

