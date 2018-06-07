हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live updates: Pranab Mukherjee shares stage with Mohan Bhagwat at RSS event in Nagpur

Former president Pranab Mukherjee is at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur amid criticism from several corners, including the Congress party.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 7, 2018 - 18:45
Former president Pranab Mukherjee is at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur. The visit by the former Congress party stalwart has come under intense criticism from many corners, including the opposition party. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee are among those who have criticised him for accepting the invitation of RSS. She posted a tweet on Wednesday, warning Mukherjee of the consequences of his visit to the RSS headquarters, while Patel tweeted saying he “did not expect this from Pranab Da”.

Here are the live updates:

"It is imperative for all Indians to know what the RSS has historically stood for and to understand what it thinks today. People of India should never forget how antithetical their ideologies are to the idea of India," tweets Congress as Pranab Mukherjee shares stage with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur.

Pranab Mukherjee arrives at RSS headquarters in Nagpur along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, likely to deliver his speech shortly.

Congress leader Anand Sharma further says, "Dialogue can only be with those who are willing to listen, absorb and change. There is nothing to suggest that RSS has moved away from his core agenda as it seeks legitimacy."

"The images of Pranab Da, veteran leader and ideologue at RSS Headquarters have anguished millions of Congress workers and all those who believed in pluralism, diversity and the foundational values of the Indian Republic," tweets Congress leader Anand Sharma.

Pranab Mukherjee expected to deliver his speech at RSS headquarters at 7 pm.

'Today I came here to pay my respect and homage to a great son of Mother India' - Former President Pranab Mukherjee's message in the visitor's book at RSS founder KB Hedgewar's birthplace in Nagpur.

Sources tell Zee News that Pranab Mukherjee's speech will focus on nation, nationalism and patriotism. According to the sources, Mukherjee is not expected any advice to the RSS.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee in conversation with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at RSS founder KB Hedgewar's birthplace in Nagpur.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee pays tribute to RSS founder KB Hedgewar at the latter's birthplace in Nagpur. Mukherjee is accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat welcomes former President Pranab Mukherjee at the headquarters of the right-wing organisation in Nagpur.

