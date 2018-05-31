Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP leads in Kairana, Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia

31 May 2018, 08:58 AM
Of the four Lok Sabha seats that went for bypolls, the BJP is leading on three seats - Kairana, Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia.
31 May 2018, 08:48 AM
BJP candidate Mriganka Singh now leading against Tabassum Hasan of the Rashtriya Lok Dal.
31 May 2018, 08:37 AM
Maharashtra: Visuals from a counting centre in Bhandara–Gondia Lok Sabha constituency, where counting of votes for the Lok Sabha by-poll has begun. pic.twitter.com/3bjnPXbCeA
31 May 2018, 08:36 AM
The BJP is leading in Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.
31 May 2018, 08:31 AM
The Shiv Sena is leading against the BJP in Palghar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra. Palghar is a reserved seat, which was previously held by the BJP. The seat fell vacant after sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanga died in January. He had been elected from the constituency thrice as a BJP member. However, after his death, his family joined hands with the Shiv Sena.
31 May 2018, 08:28 AM
In Maharashtra's Palghar, Shiv Sena candidate Srinivas Wanga is leading while BJP's Rajendra Gavit is trailing.
31 May 2018, 08:07 AM
Mriganka Singh of BJP trails against RLD's Tabassum Hasan from Kairana Lok Sabha seat.
31 May 2018, 08:00 AM
Counting of votes begins in four Lok Sabha constituencies.
31 May 2018, 07:55 AM
Elections were necessitated in Kairana after the seat fell vacant in February following the death of BJP leader Hukum Singh. The BJP has fielded Mriganka Singh, daughter of Singh, from the seat.
31 May 2018, 07:54 AM
Following the party’s defeat in from Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had profusely campaigned for Kairana seat in Uttar Pradesh. In Maharashtra’s Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia seats, all four major parties - BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress - left no stone unturned to woo the electorates in their favour.
31 May 2018, 07:53 AM
The Lok Sabha constituencies where counting would be conducted on Thursday are Kairana (Uttar Pradesh), Bhandara-Gondia and Palghar (Maharashtra) and Nagaland parliamentary constituency.