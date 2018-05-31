हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP leads in Kairana, Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia

The results of these Lok Sabha constituencies are being seen as a precursor to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 with both BJP and Congress trying to gain an upper hand.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 31, 2018 - 09:15
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on three out of four Lok Sabha seats which had gone for by-elections. According to the trend, the BJP is leading in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh and Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia in Maharashtra. The counting of votes for bypolls of four high-stake Lok Sabha seats – Kairana, Bhandara-Gondia and Palghar and Nagaland parliamentary constituency – began at 8 am on Thursday. The results of these Lok Sabha constituencies are being seen as a precursor to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 with both BJP and Congress trying to gain an upper hand. 

Repolling at the four Lok Sabha constituencies took place on Wednesday, May 30. The voter turn-out at Kairana was 61 per cent while Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha recorded 45 per cent turnout and Nagaland 44.68 per cent.

The bypolls in Kairana were necessitated after the seat fell vacant due to BJP leader Hukum Singh's death. Bypolls to Maharashtra's Palghar, a reserved seat, was necessitated following sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanga's death in January. In Bhandara-Gondia the bye-election was necessitated after BJP’s sitting lawmaker Nana Patole joined Congress in December 2017. In Nagaland, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party was the representative of the lone Lok Sabha constituency in Nagaland. He quit in February to contest in the Assembly elections.

Below, we present live updates from the counting centres of Kairana, Bhandara-Gondia, Palghar and Nagaland parliamentary constituencies. 

31 May 2018, 08:58 AM

Of the four Lok Sabha seats that went for bypolls, the BJP is leading on three seats - Kairana, Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia.

31 May 2018, 08:48 AM

BJP candidate Mriganka Singh now leading against Tabassum Hasan of the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

31 May 2018, 08:37 AM

31 May 2018, 08:36 AM

The BJP is leading in Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

31 May 2018, 08:31 AM

The Shiv Sena is leading against the BJP in Palghar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra. Palghar is a reserved seat, which was previously held by the BJP. The seat fell vacant after sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanga died in January. He had been elected from the constituency thrice as a BJP member. However, after his death, his family joined hands with the Shiv Sena.

31 May 2018, 08:28 AM

In Maharashtra's Palghar, Shiv Sena candidate Srinivas Wanga is leading while BJP's Rajendra Gavit is trailing. 

31 May 2018, 08:07 AM

Mriganka Singh of BJP trails against RLD's Tabassum Hasan from Kairana Lok Sabha seat.

31 May 2018, 08:00 AM

Counting of votes begins in four Lok Sabha constituencies.

31 May 2018, 07:55 AM

Elections were necessitated in Kairana after the seat fell vacant in February following the death of BJP leader Hukum Singh. The BJP has fielded Mriganka Singh, daughter of Singh, from the seat.

31 May 2018, 07:54 AM

Following the party’s defeat in from Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had profusely campaigned for Kairana seat in Uttar Pradesh. In Maharashtra’s Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia seats, all four major parties - BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress - left no stone unturned to woo the electorates in their favour.

31 May 2018, 07:53 AM

The Lok Sabha constituencies where counting would be conducted on Thursday are Kairana (Uttar Pradesh), Bhandara-Gondia and Palghar (Maharashtra) and Nagaland parliamentary constituency.

