Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP leads in Kairana, Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on three out of four Lok Sabha seats which had gone for by-elections. According to the trend, the BJP is leading in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh and Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia in Maharashtra. The counting of votes for bypolls of four high-stake Lok Sabha seats – Kairana, Bhandara-Gondia and Palghar and Nagaland parliamentary constituency – began at 8 am on Thursday. The results of these Lok Sabha constituencies are being seen as a precursor to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 with both BJP and Congress trying to gain an upper hand.

Repolling at the four Lok Sabha constituencies took place on Wednesday, May 30. The voter turn-out at Kairana was 61 per cent while Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha recorded 45 per cent turnout and Nagaland 44.68 per cent.

The bypolls in Kairana were necessitated after the seat fell vacant due to BJP leader Hukum Singh's death. Bypolls to Maharashtra's Palghar, a reserved seat, was necessitated following sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanga's death in January. In Bhandara-Gondia the bye-election was necessitated after BJP’s sitting lawmaker Nana Patole joined Congress in December 2017. In Nagaland, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party was the representative of the lone Lok Sabha constituency in Nagaland. He quit in February to contest in the Assembly elections.

Below, we present live updates from the counting centres of Kairana, Bhandara-Gondia, Palghar and Nagaland parliamentary constituencies.