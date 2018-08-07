M Karunanidhi dead: Huge crowd at Rajaji Hall, supporters shout 'long live Kalaignar', 'need Marina! need Marina!'

8 August 2018, 07:57 AM
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.
8 August 2018, 07:48 AM
Huge crowd gathers at Chennai's Rajaji Hall to pay last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi. Crowd raises slogans of 'Long live Kalaignar' and 'Need Marina! Need Marina!'
8 August 2018, 07:11 AM
This is a great loss for Tamil Nadu. My deep condolences to his family members and DMK workers: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami after paying last respects to M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall
8 August 2018, 07:07 AM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam arrive at Chennai's Rajaji Hall where mortal remains of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi are kept.
8 August 2018, 07:04 AM
PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and many top leaders from Delhi will arrive in Chennai to pay last respects to the departed DMK stalwart, reports Zee News.
8 August 2018, 06:35 AM
Here are some more visuals of Chennai's Rajaji Hall where mortal remains of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi are kept.
8 August 2018, 06:34 AM
Madras High Court to hear the case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu Government at Marina beach for late M Karunanidhi at 8 AM, reports ANI.
8 August 2018, 06:21 AM
Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth, actor Dhanush pay last respects to late M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.
8 August 2018, 06:14 AM
Mortal remains of late DMK chief Karunanidhi wrapped in tricolour at Chennai's Rajaji Hall, reports ANI.
8 August 2018, 06:09 AM
TTV Dhinakaran arrives at Chennai's Rajaji Hall where mortal remains of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi are kept.
8 August 2018, 05:51 AM
The ambulance carrying mortal remains of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi arrives at Rajaji Hall, reports ANI.
8 August 2018, 05:49 AM
Karunanidhi's son MK Alagiri and DMK leader Andimuthu Raja arrive at Rajaji Hall in Chennai where mortal remains of the late Tamil Nadu CM are being brought, reports ANI.
8 August 2018, 05:48 AM
Mortal remains of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi being taken from Kanimozhi's residence in CIT Colony to Rajaji Hall, reports ANI.
8 August 2018, 05:47 AM
Congress leader P Chidambaram pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi at Chennai's CIT Colony.
8 August 2018, 05:45 AM
When Anna (former Tamil Nadu CM Annadurai) was there to safeguard and promote general Kazhagam, there were two brothers - Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) and MGR, and to see all three of them at one place would have been good: Kamal Haasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam
8 August 2018, 01:52 AM
8 August 2018, 01:20 AM
Karunanidhi's mortal remains being shifted from his Gopalpuram residence to CIT Colony residence in Chennai.
8 August 2018, 01:13 AM
The hearing has been adjourned till 8 am on Wednesday, as the AIADMK government has sought more time to prepare their argument. However, there is no official confirmation on the same so far.
8 August 2018, 01:05 AM
Bar and Bench quotes sources as saying that arguments by DMK's counsel P Wilson has started inside the residence of Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court.
8 August 2018, 00:14 AM
According to Bar and Bench, the petitioner, Duraiswamy, said he had filed his petition against alleged CRZ violations on account of Jayalalithaa's burial at Marina. According to him, the space sought for Karunanidhi's burial has already been declared a crematorium.
8 August 2018, 00:00 AM
Petitioner who had appealed against Jayalalithaa's burial at Marina beach withdraws his plea, saying Karunanidhi's mortal remains must be buried near Anna memorial.
7 August 2018, 23:33 PM
Rajinikanth arrives at Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence where the DMK chief's mortal remains are kept
7 August 2018, 23:31 PM
7 August 2018, 23:30 PM
He was an outstanding leader of Tamil Nadu and India. He was a prolific writer, poet, script writer and dramatist. Tamil people were inspired by him to fight for social change and reform, says D Raja of CPI.
7 August 2018, 23:30 PM
7 August 2018, 23:06 PM
Two judge bench of Madras High Court, comprising acting Chief Justice CJ Ramesh and Justice SS Sundaram, to shortly hear DMK's Marina burial plea.
7 August 2018, 23:04 PM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami has reportedly met state's Advocate General ahead of hearing at Chief Justice of Madras High Court's residence over burial site of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.
7 August 2018, 22:42 PM
Lawyers for DMK reach the residence of Madras High Court acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh who had agreed to hear today a case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu government at Marina beach for Karunanidhi.
7 August 2018, 22:42 PM
DMK workers and supporters gather outside Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram's residence after the DMK Chief's mortal remains reach the house.
7 August 2018, 22:41 PM
Like Jayalalitha ji, Kalaignar(#Karunandhi) was an expression of the voice of the Tamil people. That voice deserves to be given space on Marina Beach. I am sure the current leaders of Tamil Nadu will be magnanimous in this time of grief: Rahul Gandhi
7 August 2018, 22:41 PM
Tamil Nadu Government must take all measures, for last rites of Karunanidhi to be performed near Anna memorial. This would be the highest respect we would be paying to him. This is my humble request: Rajinikanth
7 August 2018, 22:40 PM
A great leader has passed away, he did not only represent Tamil Nadu but India as a whole. He fought for federalism and for Tamil people. The people of Tamil Nadu will never forgive State government if it denies burial land which is requested by DMK: Farooq Abdullah
7 August 2018, 22:03 PM
Ambulance carrying Karunanidhi's mortal remains leaves Kauvery Hospital for the DMK patriarch's Gopalapuram residence
7 August 2018, 20:45 PM
BJP leader, Ram Madhav said, "I offer my condolences to the family of M Karunanidhi ji. He was a senior and respected leader, he had an important contribution to the politics of Tamil Nadu."
7 August 2018, 20:39 PM
Prime Mimister Narendra Modi will travel to Chennai on Wedneday morning, to pay his last respects to M Karunanidhi.
7 August 2018, 20:39 PM
Senior DMK leader Durai Murugan said, "We had met CM and submitted a request for a 'Samadhi' near Anna memorial, he had accepted our request then, but has not communicated anything in this regard till now."
7 August 2018, 20:29 PM
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said, "He had shown the path to regional parties, its a tragic moment for his workers and those who loved him. He was a mature leader and a statesman. Pray to almighty that his soul rests in peace."
7 August 2018, 20:25 PM
BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said, "The demise of Karunanidhi is not just a loss for the state of Tamil Nadu, it's a big loss for the country. He was a great leader. He played a great role in national politics."
7 August 2018, 20:15 PM
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, "He was a great leader, who worked for the downtrodden. It is a big loss for the whole country."
7 August 2018, 20:14 PM
Congress leader, Randeep Surjewala said, "Country has lost a great leader. Our condolences to the entire DMK family. Congress party has lost an important friend. A loss that will be difficult to recoup."
7 August 2018, 20:07 PM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said, "It is saddening to know about the demise of M Karunanidhi. The DMK chief was someone who had contributed to the fields of politics, cinema and literature."
7 August 2018, 19:26 PM
Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu said, "I am grieved by the passing away of Shri M. Karunanidhi, one of the leading and longstanding politicians of our country who left a mark of his own during his long public life of about 80 years including 56 years as Member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. He was a multifaceted personality & a gritty fighter and had overcome several challenges during his long public life. An MLA for 13 times since 1957 from 7 different constituencies and CM of Tamil Nadu for five times speaks for his deep connect with the people."
7 August 2018, 19:26 PM
Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah took to Twitter condoling the death of M Karunanidhi. He tweeted, "A legend in his lifetime, counted amongst the giants of the political landscape of India #Kalaignar #Karunanidhi ji has left a void not just in his home state of Tamil Nadu but in the entire country that will never be filled. My condolences to his family & Tamils the world over."
7 August 2018, 19:19 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India. We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised. Kalaignar Karunanidhi stood for regional aspirations as well as national progress. He was steadfastly committed to the welfare of Tamils and ensured that Tamil Nadu’s voice was effectively heard."
"I have had the opportunity of interacting with Karunanidhi Ji on several occasions. His understanding of policy and emphasis on social welfare stood out. Firmly committed to democratic ideals, his strong opposition to the Emergency will always be remembered. My thoughts are with the family and the countless supporters of Karunanidhi Ji in this hour of grief. India and particularly Tamil Nadu will miss him immensely. May his soul rest in peace," he added.
7 August 2018, 19:16 PM
"Today is a black day in my life, one which I can never forget as I lost my Kalaignar. I pray for his soul," said Rajinikanth
7 August 2018, 19:14 PM
Following the death of M Karunanidhi, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) services to Tamil Nadu have been stopped temporarily.
7 August 2018, 18:54 PM
Karunanidhi died at 6.10 pm on Tuesday. Despite the best efforts of the doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond, said Kauvery Hospital in their latest press bulletin
7 August 2018, 18:33 PM
All official events in the state have been put on hold for the next two days by the Tamil Nadu government.
7 August 2018, 18:28 PM
A DMK worker broke down outside Kauvery Hospital after the hospital released a statement informing that M Karunanidhi's health had deteriorated further.
7 August 2018, 18:27 PM
Security has been beefed up around Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence. Wife of MK Stalin, Durga and Karunanidhi's daughter Selvi have reached here.