हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

M Karunanidhi dead: India mourns, leaders pay homage

Karunanidhi's health declined late on Monday and he continues to be under observation of doctors at the Kauvery hospital. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 7, 2018 - 19:38
Comments |

Chennai: DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi died on Tuesday at the age of 94. Doctors at Kauvery Hospital declared him dead at 6.10 pm. "With deep anguish, we announce the demise of our beloved Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi on 07.08.2018 at 6.10 PM. Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond. We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family members and fellow Tamilians worldwide." said the latest press bulletin released by the hospital authority.

Earlier in the day, Kauvery Hospital, where the DMK veteran was admitted, released a press bulletin saying that there had been a significant decline in the clinical condition of Karunanidhi over the last few hours. "Despite maximum medical support, his vital organ functions continue to deteriorate," the statement had mentioned.

Karunanidhi's health declined late on Monday and he continues to be under observation of doctors at the Kauvery hospital. With reports of the DMK veteran's deteriorating health conditions, a large number of DMK supporters and well-wishers gathered outside Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence in Chennai.

The doctors of Chennai's Kauvery hospital had on Monday confirmed a sharp decline in the health of M Karunanidhi. Karunanidhi’s vital organ functions remained a challenge, the hospital had said in a bulletin released late on Monday.

Karunanidhi, who turned 94 last month, was admitted to hospital in Chennai on July 18. The hospital had said he had undergone a procedure to replace his tracheostomy tube. He had the tube placed in December 2016 to help improve his breathing. Karunanidhi had been discharged after the procedure on July 23.

7 August 2018, 19:26 PM

Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu said, "I am grieved by the passing away of Shri M. Karunanidhi, one of the leading and longstanding politicians of our country who left a mark of his own during his long public life of about 80 years including 56 years as Member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. He was a multifaceted personality & a gritty fighter and had overcome several challenges during his long public life. An MLA for 13 times since 1957 from 7 different constituencies and CM of Tamil Nadu for five times speaks for his deep connect with the people." 

7 August 2018, 19:26 PM

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah took to Twitter condoling the death of M Karunanidhi. He tweeted, "A legend in his lifetime, counted amongst the giants of the political landscape of India #Kalaignar #Karunanidhi ji has left a void not just in his home state of Tamil Nadu but in the entire country that will never be filled. My condolences to his family & Tamils the world over."

7 August 2018, 19:19 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India. We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised. Kalaignar Karunanidhi stood for regional aspirations as well as national progress. He was steadfastly committed to the welfare of Tamils and ensured that Tamil Nadu’s voice was effectively heard."

"I have had the opportunity of interacting with Karunanidhi Ji on several occasions. His understanding of policy and emphasis on social welfare stood out. Firmly committed to democratic ideals, his strong opposition to the Emergency will always be remembered. My thoughts are with the family and the countless supporters of Karunanidhi Ji in this hour of grief. India and particularly Tamil Nadu will miss him immensely. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

7 August 2018, 19:16 PM

"Today is a black day in my life, one which I can never forget as I lost my Kalaignar. I pray for his soul," said Rajinikanth 

7 August 2018, 19:14 PM

Following the death of M Karunanidhi, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) services to Tamil Nadu have been stopped temporarily.

7 August 2018, 18:54 PM

Karunanidhi died at 6.10 pm on Tuesday. Despite the best efforts of the doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond, said Kauvery Hospital in their latest press bulletin

.

7 August 2018, 18:33 PM

All official events in the state have been put on hold for the next two days by the Tamil Nadu government.

7 August 2018, 18:28 PM

A DMK worker broke down outside Kauvery Hospital after the hospital released a statement informing that M Karunanidhi's health had deteriorated further.

7 August 2018, 18:27 PM

Security has been beefed up around Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence. Wife of MK Stalin, Durga and Karunanidhi's daughter Selvi have reached here. 

7 August 2018, 17:55 PM

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has ordered all liquor shops across the state to shut down at 6 pm on Tuesday.

7 August 2018, 17:54 PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is flying to Chennai today evening to visit Karunanidhi as reports of his deteriorating health condition emerge.

7 August 2018, 17:52 PM

DMK workers gather outside Kauvery Hospital as hospital releases statement that M Karunanidhi's health has deteriorated further.

7 August 2018, 17:51 PM

There has been a significant decline in the clinical condition of Dr M Karunanidhi over the last few hours: Kauvery Hospital

7 August 2018, 17:48 PM

DMK supporters gather outside Kauvery Hospital where DMK Chief M Karunanidhi is currently admitted.

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close