M Karunanidhi dead: India mourns, leaders pay homage

7 August 2018, 19:26 PM
Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu said, "I am grieved by the passing away of Shri M. Karunanidhi, one of the leading and longstanding politicians of our country who left a mark of his own during his long public life of about 80 years including 56 years as Member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. He was a multifaceted personality & a gritty fighter and had overcome several challenges during his long public life. An MLA for 13 times since 1957 from 7 different constituencies and CM of Tamil Nadu for five times speaks for his deep connect with the people."
7 August 2018, 19:26 PM
Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah took to Twitter condoling the death of M Karunanidhi. He tweeted, "A legend in his lifetime, counted amongst the giants of the political landscape of India #Kalaignar #Karunanidhi ji has left a void not just in his home state of Tamil Nadu but in the entire country that will never be filled. My condolences to his family & Tamils the world over."
7 August 2018, 19:19 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India. We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised. Kalaignar Karunanidhi stood for regional aspirations as well as national progress. He was steadfastly committed to the welfare of Tamils and ensured that Tamil Nadu’s voice was effectively heard."
"I have had the opportunity of interacting with Karunanidhi Ji on several occasions. His understanding of policy and emphasis on social welfare stood out. Firmly committed to democratic ideals, his strong opposition to the Emergency will always be remembered. My thoughts are with the family and the countless supporters of Karunanidhi Ji in this hour of grief. India and particularly Tamil Nadu will miss him immensely. May his soul rest in peace," he added.
7 August 2018, 19:16 PM
"Today is a black day in my life, one which I can never forget as I lost my Kalaignar. I pray for his soul," said Rajinikanth
7 August 2018, 19:14 PM
Following the death of M Karunanidhi, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) services to Tamil Nadu have been stopped temporarily.
7 August 2018, 18:54 PM
Karunanidhi died at 6.10 pm on Tuesday. Despite the best efforts of the doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond, said Kauvery Hospital in their latest press bulletin
.
7 August 2018, 18:33 PM
All official events in the state have been put on hold for the next two days by the Tamil Nadu government.
7 August 2018, 18:28 PM
A DMK worker broke down outside Kauvery Hospital after the hospital released a statement informing that M Karunanidhi's health had deteriorated further.
#WATCH A DMK worker broke down outside Kauvery Hospital after the hospital released a statement informing that M Karunanidhi's health had deteriorated further. #Chennai pic.twitter.com/AWnxnWcf0K
— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018
7 August 2018, 18:27 PM
Security has been beefed up around Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence. Wife of MK Stalin, Durga and Karunanidhi's daughter Selvi have reached here.
7 August 2018, 17:55 PM
The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has ordered all liquor shops across the state to shut down at 6 pm on Tuesday.
7 August 2018, 17:54 PM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is flying to Chennai today evening to visit Karunanidhi as reports of his deteriorating health condition emerge.
7 August 2018, 17:52 PM
DMK workers gather outside Kauvery Hospital as hospital releases statement that M Karunanidhi's health has deteriorated further.
#Chennai: DMK workers gather outside Kauvery Hospital as hospital releases statement that M Karunanidhi's health has deteriorated further. pic.twitter.com/rZ8yW7Uco5
— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018
7 August 2018, 17:51 PM
There has been a significant decline in the clinical condition of Dr M Karunanidhi over the last few hours: Kauvery Hospital
7 August 2018, 17:48 PM
DMK supporters gather outside Kauvery Hospital where DMK Chief M Karunanidhi is currently admitted.