M Karunanidhi dead: Kalaignar to be laid to rest at Marina Beach, cops conduct recce of procession route

8 August 2018, 12:11 PM
Some more visuals of DMK workers gathered at the Rajaji Hall where the mortal remains of M Karunanidhi are kept.
8 August 2018, 11:20 AM
PM Modi talks to MK Stalin and Kanimozhi after paying last respects to M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.
8 August 2018, 11:18 AM
In Pics: PM Modi pays last respects to former CM M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.
8 August 2018, 11:14 AM
PM Narendra Modi pays homage to departed DMK leader at the Rajaji Hall in Chennai.
8 August 2018, 10:58 AM
As a mark of respect to the departed DMK leader M Karunanidhi, Parliament to remain adjourned today, say reports.
8 August 2018, 10:49 AM
Madras High Court allows departed DMK leader M Karunanidhi's burial at the Marina Beach in Chennai, say reports.
8 August 2018, 10:41 AM
The family members of Karunanidhi have not approached the High Court, Justice SS Sundar points out to DMK's lawyer during the hearing on plea for Marina burial site.
8 August 2018, 10:35 AM
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai to pay last respects to departed DMK chief M Karunandhi.
8 August 2018, 10:25 AM
Rapid Action Force has been deployed outside Anna Memorial at the Marina Beach in Chennai.
8 August 2018, 10:24 AM
Former Minister of Health and Family Welfare and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss arrives at Chennai's Rajaji Hall to pay last respects to Karunanidhi.
8 August 2018, 10:23 AM
"I express my condolence to his family and I express my gratitude to Karunanidhi. I have already spoken about the Marina issue, this is not the right place for me to speak about the issue," says Kamal Haasan after paying tribute to Karunanidhi.
8 August 2018, 10:07 AM
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.
8 August 2018, 09:47 AM
Tamil Nadu govt's lawyer says, ''DMK is pursuing political agenda by filing this case. Dravida Kazhagam Chief Periyar was the tallest leader of Dravidian movement. Was he buried at Marina beach?'
8 August 2018, 09:33 AM
''There are 1 crore party followers in Tamil Nadu out of 7 crore population of the state. They'll be offended if burial land is not allotted for Karunanidhi at the Marina beach,'' DMK's lawyer argues before the Madras High Court.
8 August 2018, 09:29 AM
DMK's lawyer says 'You (state govt) have announced the state mourning, why not give land for burial? There's no prohibition under the Central Govt protocol to allot land at the Marina beach for ex-CMs.
8 August 2018, 09:28 AM
DMK's lawyer says 'Anna, who is the founder of DMK, used to say my life and soul is Karunanidhi. Burying Karunanidhi next to Gandhi Mandapam cannot be termed as a decent burial.'
8 August 2018, 09:22 AM
PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Chennai around 10 AM to pay his last respects to the departed DMK icon Karunanidhi.
8 August 2018, 09:10 AM
We demand that 'Bharat Ratna' be conferred upon him. We also demand that his memorial be made near Anna Samadhi: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan
8 August 2018, 09:08 AM
Madras High Court records contents of counter-affidavit filed by state govt which says DMK can't challenge govt press release expressing inability to allot space at the Marina Beach for Karunanidhi's burial.
8 August 2018, 09:05 AM
Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice records in his order submissions made by DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi in his affidavit seeking burial land at Marina beach for Karunanidhi.
8 August 2018, 08:48 AM
Most of the Chennai roads are deserted; business, offices and educational institutions closed as a mark of respect for the departed iconic DMK leader.
8 August 2018, 08:46 AM
Rapid Action Force has been deployed outside Chennai’s Rajaji Hall were the mortal remains of the departed DMK leader have been kept, say reports.
8 August 2018, 08:43 AM
Deepa Jayakumar pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.
8 August 2018, 08:30 AM
Madras HC directs Traffic Ramaswamy’s lawyer to file memorandum that he has no objection to the burial of Karunanidhi’s mortal remains at Marina beach. Lawyer submits the memorandum to the Acting Chief Justice, reports ANI.
8 August 2018, 08:29 AM
Lawyer of petitioner Traffic Ramaswamy says 'We have no objection to the burial land for Karunanidhi'. Acting Chief Justice directs the lawyer to 'withdraw the case'.
8 August 2018, 08:27 AM
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.
8 August 2018, 08:24 AM
Madras High Court bench resumes hearing on departed DMK leader's burial site, Tamil Nadu Govt files its counter-affidavit on the case, reports ANI.
8 August 2018, 07:57 AM
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.
8 August 2018, 07:48 AM
Huge crowd gathers at Chennai's Rajaji Hall to pay last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi. Crowd raises slogans of 'Long live Kalaignar' and 'Need Marina! Need Marina!'
8 August 2018, 07:11 AM
This is a great loss for Tamil Nadu. My deep condolences to his family members and DMK workers: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami after paying last respects to M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall
8 August 2018, 07:07 AM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam arrive at Chennai's Rajaji Hall where mortal remains of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi are kept.
8 August 2018, 07:04 AM
PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and many top leaders from Delhi will arrive in Chennai to pay last respects to the departed DMK stalwart, reports Zee News.
8 August 2018, 06:35 AM
Here are some more visuals of Chennai's Rajaji Hall where mortal remains of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi are kept.
8 August 2018, 06:34 AM
Madras High Court to hear the case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu Government at Marina beach for late M Karunanidhi at 8 AM, reports ANI.
8 August 2018, 06:21 AM
Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth, actor Dhanush pay last respects to late M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.
8 August 2018, 06:14 AM
Mortal remains of late DMK chief Karunanidhi wrapped in tricolour at Chennai's Rajaji Hall, reports ANI.
8 August 2018, 06:09 AM
TTV Dhinakaran arrives at Chennai's Rajaji Hall where mortal remains of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi are kept.
8 August 2018, 05:51 AM
The ambulance carrying mortal remains of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi arrives at Rajaji Hall, reports ANI.
8 August 2018, 05:49 AM
Karunanidhi's son MK Alagiri and DMK leader Andimuthu Raja arrive at Rajaji Hall in Chennai where mortal remains of the late Tamil Nadu CM are being brought, reports ANI.
8 August 2018, 05:48 AM
Mortal remains of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi being taken from Kanimozhi's residence in CIT Colony to Rajaji Hall, reports ANI.
8 August 2018, 05:47 AM
Congress leader P Chidambaram pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi at Chennai's CIT Colony.
8 August 2018, 05:45 AM
When Anna (former Tamil Nadu CM Annadurai) was there to safeguard and promote general Kazhagam, there were two brothers - Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) and MGR, and to see all three of them at one place would have been good: Kamal Haasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam
8 August 2018, 01:52 AM
8 August 2018, 01:20 AM
Karunanidhi's mortal remains being shifted from his Gopalpuram residence to CIT Colony residence in Chennai.
8 August 2018, 01:13 AM
The hearing has been adjourned till 8 am on Wednesday, as the AIADMK government has sought more time to prepare their argument. However, there is no official confirmation on the same so far.
8 August 2018, 01:05 AM
Bar and Bench quotes sources as saying that arguments by DMK's counsel P Wilson has started inside the residence of Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court.
8 August 2018, 00:14 AM
According to Bar and Bench, the petitioner, Duraiswamy, said he had filed his petition against alleged CRZ violations on account of Jayalalithaa's burial at Marina. According to him, the space sought for Karunanidhi's burial has already been declared a crematorium.
8 August 2018, 00:00 AM
Petitioner who had appealed against Jayalalithaa's burial at Marina beach withdraws his plea, saying Karunanidhi's mortal remains must be buried near Anna memorial.
7 August 2018, 23:33 PM
Rajinikanth arrives at Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence where the DMK chief's mortal remains are kept
7 August 2018, 23:31 PM
