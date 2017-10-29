Mann Ki Baat LIVE: India teaching the world the art of peacekeeping, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts via 37th edition of `Mann Ki Baat` on Sunday.
The programme is broadcasted on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi mobile application.
29 October 2017, 11:17 AM
Many felicitations to all children on Childrens Day celebrated on birthday of our first PM Jawaharlal Nehru ji, says PM.
29 October 2017, 11:17 AM
India has been blessed with great people, who served humanity with selflessness.#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/Cb4k2N1IS9
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 29, 2017
29 October 2017, 11:14 AM
She travelled to various countries raised her voice against mischievous propaganda against SanatanDharma, ideology, says PM Modi.
29 October 2017, 11:14 AM
The UN declaration of Human Rights is testimony to India's push for gender equality - PM.
29 October 2017, 11:13 AM
29 October 2017, 11:13 AM
Our role is not confined to peacekeeping operations. India also trains peacekeepers of 85 countries, says PM.
He adds - Our belief of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and our contribution to world peace.
29 October 2017, 11:11 AM
29 October 2017, 11:08 AM
Currently 7,000 soldiers Indian troops are deployed with UN peacekeeping initiatives, it's third highest in the world, says PM Modi.
29 October 2017, 11:08 AM
Our security forces are involved in many peace-keeping missions around the world - PM.
29 October 2017, 11:07 AM
Celebrating Diwali with soldiers in J&K's Gurez has been an unforgettable experience for me. I salute them - PM Modi.
29 October 2017, 11:06 AM
I was deeply honoured to spend my Diwali with our security forces - PM.
29 October 2017, 11:06 AM
Compared to last year, we have seen a 90% rise in the sale of khadi and handicraft - PM Modi.
29 October 2017, 11:05 AM
Surya Vandana is the festival of environment protection, discipline and freedom from disease - PM.
29 October 2017, 11:05 AM
Chhath Puja is about worshiping the nature. Sun and water are at the centre of Mahaparva Chhath - PM Modi.
29 October 2017, 11:02 AM
PM Modi talks about Chhath Puja.
"This Puja is related to environment. It is also related to Clean India mission," he says.
29 October 2017, 11:01 AM
PM Modi begins his monthly radio programme.