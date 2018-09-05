Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally, Live Updates: Thousands march towards Parliament

New Delhi: Amid rains and cloudy overskies, thousands of farmers, farm workers and labourers from across the country came togethor for the Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally on Wednesday morning.

The rally began at 9 am in the national capital from Ramlila Maidan. The protest march is currently on its way to the Parliament.

The farmers are demanding fair wages, remunerative crop prices and debt waiver.

The Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally is the "first combined" rally by Left-oriented organisations -- the All India Agricultural Workers` Union (AIAWU), the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, and the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), organisers had said on Tuesday.

"We are holding a joint demonstration for the first time to raise voice against the common enemy. This government`s policies are beneficial to corporates and not the people. We want the government to change its policies," AIKS general secretary Hannan Mollah told reporters.