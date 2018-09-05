हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally, Live Updates: Thousands march towards Parliament

The protest march is currently on its way to the Parliament.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 5, 2018 - 10:58
New Delhi: Amid rains and cloudy overskies, thousands of farmers, farm workers and labourers from across the country came togethor for the Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally on Wednesday morning.

The rally began at 9 am in the national capital from Ramlila Maidan. The protest march is currently on its way to the Parliament.

The farmers are demanding fair wages, remunerative crop prices and debt waiver.

The Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally is the "first combined" rally by Left-oriented organisations -- the All India Agricultural Workers` Union (AIAWU), the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, and the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), organisers had said on Tuesday. 

"We are holding a joint demonstration for the first time to raise voice against the common enemy. This government`s policies are beneficial to corporates and not the people. We want the government to change its policies," AIKS general secretary Hannan Mollah told reporters.

5 September 2018, 10:58 AM

5 September 2018, 10:52 AM

Delhi police has issued detailed issues traffic advisory for Kisan Rally: Avoid these routes

 

 

5 September 2018, 10:47 AM

5 September 2018, 10:46 AM

The protest rally kicked off at 9:00 am from Ramlila Maidan. 

5 September 2018, 10:44 AM

The protesters have put before the government 15 demands. They have asked for curbing price rise, universalising the Public Distribution System, employment creation, minimum wage of not less than Rs 18,000 per month and banning labour law amendments. Debt waiver, redistributive land reforms, a ban of forcible land acquisition, reversing neo-liberal policies, and a ban on `contract` employment are among the other demands.

