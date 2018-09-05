Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh Rally, Live Updates: Thousands march towards Parliament

5 September 2018, 10:58 AM
Traffic Alert
Sansad Marg,Janpath and KG Marg are closed for traffic movement due to procession/demonstration and Motorists are advised to take Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Ashoka Road as alternative route.
5 September 2018, 10:52 AM
5 September 2018, 10:47 AM
5 September 2018, 10:46 AM
The protest rally kicked off at 9:00 am from Ramlila Maidan.
5 September 2018, 10:44 AM
The protesters have put before the government 15 demands. They have asked for curbing price rise, universalising the Public Distribution System, employment creation, minimum wage of not less than Rs 18,000 per month and banning labour law amendments. Debt waiver, redistributive land reforms, a ban of forcible land acquisition, reversing neo-liberal policies, and a ban on `contract` employment are among the other demands.