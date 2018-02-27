Meghalaya Assembly elections live updates: 27.75% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

27 February 2018, 13:49 PM
27.75% voter turnout till 1 pm in Meghalaya.
27 February 2018, 13:06 PM
#Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma casts his vote at polling booth number 25 in Chengkompara. #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/S8PTfW0lpC
— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
27 February 2018, 12:07 PM
20% voter turnout recorded in Meghalaya till 11 am.
27 February 2018, 10:46 AM
Governor of Meghalaya Ganga Prasad cast his vote at Oakland A4 polling booth at MTDC Office North in Shillong. #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/IS6d8RGf4w
— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
27 February 2018, 10:38 AM
Story of progress and development begins with a single vote, so I appeal to the people of Nagaland and Meghalaya to come out and vote in large numbers in the Assembly Elections.
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 27, 2018
27 February 2018, 09:37 AM
Ampareen Lyngdoh, minister and Congress candidate from East Shillong tweets:
Just cast my vote, make sure you cast yours too! Every vote counts. #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/Nqkseq7K7l
— Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh (@AmpareenL) February 27, 2018
27 February 2018, 09:16 AM
For #OneMeghalaya that respects all cultures, traditions and people, and takes everyone along on the path to development, #VoteCongress pic.twitter.com/FfzzvU53zJ
— Congress (@INCIndia) February 27, 2018
27 February 2018, 07:49 AM
I urge the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to vote in large numbers in the Assembly Elections taking place today.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2018
27 February 2018, 07:41 AM
Voting begins at Shillong model polling station North after it was delayed due to issues with the EVM. #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/mUDTh8nwNM
— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
27 February 2018, 06:59 AM
#MeghalayaElection2018: Voters queue up outside Chengkompara-25 polling station in Ampatigiri; CM Mukul Sangma is the sitting MLA from the constituency. pic.twitter.com/IldZeeGMX9
— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
27 February 2018, 06:58 AM
#MeghalayaElection2018: Visuals from Shillong model polling station North; voting for 59 seats in the state to begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/mxSe2Tigay
— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
27 February 2018, 06:57 AM
The Congress has fielded 59 candidates, while the BJP has put up nominees in 47 constituencies.
Though they are fighting separately, in Meghalaya NPP of Conrad Sangma, son of former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma, is the BJP's partner in NEDA (North East Democratic Alliance).
27 February 2018, 06:56 AM
Congress has ruled Meghalaya for 10 years. But, this time the BJP is making a determined effort to throw them out of power.
BJP's resolve could be gauged from the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself spearheaded the campaign. Party chief Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, I&B minister Smriti Irani and a host of other leaders also chipped in.
Union Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons, a Christian from Kerala, stayed put in Meghalaya as the BJP in- charge of the state with a predominantly Christian population.
From the Congress, its president Rahul Gandhi campaigned in the state. Its media chief Randeep Singh Surjewala and MP Shashi Tharoor extended helping hands.
27 February 2018, 06:54 AM
The high-octane Meghalaya poll campaign ended on Sunday. The results will be declared on March 3, 2018 along with that of Tripura, where elections were held on February 18.