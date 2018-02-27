Meghalaya Assembly elections live updates: 27.75% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Shillong: Polling will be held in Meghalaya between 7 am and 4 pm on Tuesday. The state has a 60-member House each, but voting will be held for 59 constituencies.

The election has been countermanded in Williamnagar in the wake of the killing of NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma in an IED blast in East Garo Hills district on February 18, 2018.