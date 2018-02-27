हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Meghalaya Assembly elections live updates: 27.75% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

 Polling will be held in Meghalaya between 7 am and 4 pm on Tuesday. The state has a 60-member House each, but voting will be held for 59 constituencies.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 27, 2018 - 14:04
Representational image

The election has been countermanded in Williamnagar in the wake of the killing of NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma in an IED blast in East Garo Hills district on February 18, 2018.

27.75% voter turnout till 1 pm in Meghalaya.

20% voter turnout recorded in Meghalaya till 11 am.

Ampareen Lyngdoh, minister and Congress candidate from East Shillong tweets: 

The Congress has fielded 59 candidates, while the BJP has put up nominees in 47 constituencies.

Though they are fighting separately, in Meghalaya NPP of Conrad Sangma, son of former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma, is the BJP's partner in NEDA (North East Democratic Alliance).

Congress has ruled Meghalaya for 10 years. But, this time the BJP is making a determined effort to throw them out of power.

BJP's resolve could be gauged from the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself spearheaded the campaign. Party chief Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, I&B minister Smriti Irani and a host of other leaders also chipped in.

Union Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons, a Christian from Kerala, stayed put in Meghalaya as the BJP in- charge of the state with a predominantly Christian population.

From the Congress, its president Rahul Gandhi campaigned in the state. Its media chief Randeep Singh Surjewala and MP Shashi Tharoor extended helping hands.

The high-octane Meghalaya poll campaign ended on Sunday. The results will be declared on March 3, 2018 along with that of Tripura, where elections were held on February 18.

