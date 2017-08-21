Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) poll results 2017 Live updates: BJP ahead on 22 Seats, Dimple Mehta leading the race for Mayor's post

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) 2017 elections results will be announced by today evening. The counting of votes are expected to begin around 10 am. Amid heavy rains, MBMC went to polls on Sunday, 20 August, and recorded around 47 per cent turnout. The voting was held for 94 seats, out of 95. One unopposed seat, has already been won by Congress. A total of 501 candidates are in the fray for the post of corporators. The chief parties contending in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation polls are Shiv Sena, BJP, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

