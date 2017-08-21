close
Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) poll results 2017 Live updates: BJP ahead on 22 Seats, Dimple Mehta leading the race for Mayor's post

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 11:49
Representational Image- PTI

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) 2017 elections results will be announced by today evening. The counting of votes are expected to begin around 10 am. Amid heavy rains, MBMC went to polls on Sunday, 20 August, and recorded around 47 per cent turnout. The voting was held for 94 seats, out of 95. One unopposed seat, has already been won by Congress. A total of 501 candidates are in the fray for the post of corporators. The chief parties contending in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation polls are Shiv Sena, BJP, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).  

Here are the LIVE news updates of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) poll results 2017

11:49 AM

As per the early trends, out of 95 Seats, BJP is leading on 22 seats, the Shiv Sena is ahead in 6 seats, whereas the Congress is leading in 2 wards. The Counting is currently underway. 

11:39 AM

Dimple Mehta is leading the race for Mayor in Mira Bhayandar, says report. 

11:26 AM

In Prabhag No 3, BJP ahead in 3 seats whereas Shiv Sena ahead in 1 seat so far

11:22 AM

 As per the early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 25 seats, whereas the Shiv Sena is ahead in 6 wards. 

10:18 AM

In 2012, out of 95 the Shiv Sena bagged 14 seats, BJP got 29, Congress bagged 19, NCP 27, MNS 01 and others 3 

10:17 AM

Counting of votes underway. Early trends to emerge shortly. Stay tuned to us 

10:04 AM

Both Sena and BJP are hopeful of getting thumping victory in the civic body. 

09:54 AM

To woo voters, estranged ally BJP and Sena highlighted a development agenda. The Bharatiya Janata Party has promised to turn the satellite town into a smart city whereas Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena has promised to waive property tax of flats up to 500 sq ft and implement a cluster development scheme.

09:45 AM

Naypadmasagarji Maharaj, a  Jain monk, who has a large number of followers across the city had urged voters to support the only party that will uphold vegetarianism. Similarly, during the BMC elections, the Jain monk had appealed his followers to support only those candidates, who promised to shut meat shops during 'paryushan'. 

08:55 AM

 Mira Bhayandar was considered as Congress-NCP bastion, but now it has the highest number of BJP corporators. 

First Published: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 11:50
