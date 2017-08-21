Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) poll results 2017 Live updates: BJP ahead on 22 Seats, Dimple Mehta leading the race for Mayor's post
Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) 2017 elections results will be announced by today evening. The counting of votes are expected to begin around 10 am. Amid heavy rains, MBMC went to polls on Sunday, 20 August, and recorded around 47 per cent turnout. The voting was held for 94 seats, out of 95. One unopposed seat, has already been won by Congress. A total of 501 candidates are in the fray for the post of corporators. The chief parties contending in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation polls are Shiv Sena, BJP, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Here are the LIVE news updates of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) poll results 2017
Latest Updates
To woo voters, estranged ally BJP and Sena highlighted a development agenda. The Bharatiya Janata Party has promised to turn the satellite town into a smart city whereas Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena has promised to waive property tax of flats up to 500 sq ft and implement a cluster development scheme.
Naypadmasagarji Maharaj, a Jain monk, who has a large number of followers across the city had urged voters to support the only party that will uphold vegetarianism. Similarly, during the BMC elections, the Jain monk had appealed his followers to support only those candidates, who promised to shut meat shops during 'paryushan'.
