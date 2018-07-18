Monsoon Session of Parliament, Day 1: Live updates

18 July 2018, 11:55 AM
Samajwadi Party and Telugu Desam Party MPs protest in the well of Lok Sabha over various issues including mob lynching and demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh.
18 July 2018, 11:54 AM
Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia moves no-confidence motion against government in Lok Sabha, says the government led farmers to commit suicide and under their regime, women are being raped every day.
18 July 2018, 11:41 AM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after protest by TDP MPs over special status demand for Andhra Pradesh.
18 July 2018, 11:32 AM
Opposition members in Lok Sabha are raising slogans in Lok Sabha over the recent cases of mob lynching. The protest comes a day after the Supreme Court on Tuesday made the Centre and the state governments accountable for mob violence and lynching and asked them to take steps to curb and stop the dissemination of irresponsible and explosive messages and videos on social media platforms.
18 July 2018, 11:15 AM
Bill for introduction in Rajya Sabha:
* The National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Mutliple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill 2018
Bill for Withdrawal in Rajya Sabha:
* The Armed Forces Tribunal (Amendment) Bill 2012
Bill for Consideration and Passing in Rajya Sabha:
*The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill 2017
* The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017
18 July 2018, 11:14 AM
List of Bills to be introduced in Lok Sabha today:
*The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabhilitation) Bill, 2018
*The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018
*The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2018
*The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amednement) Bill, 2018
List of Bills for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha today:
* The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017
* The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018
18 July 2018, 11:12 AM
Monsoon Session of Parliament begins, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, author Rakesh Sinha and sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra take oath as nominated members of the Rajya Sabha.
Classical Dancer Sonal Mansingh, Author Rakesh Sinha and Sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra take oath as nominated members of Rajya Sabha. #MonsoonSession2018 pic.twitter.com/umbj8OiSfx
— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2018
18 July 2018, 11:04 AM
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrive in Parliament for the session.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrive in Parliament. #MonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/1CS586pC31
— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2018
18 July 2018, 11:03 AM
The demand for a special status for Andhra Pradesh that rocked the last Parliament session is likely to create uproar in the current session too. Ahead of the first day of Parliament session, YSR Congress MPs protested at the Gandhi statue seeking a special status for the state.
YSR Congress MPs protest at Gandhi statue in Parliament, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. #MonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/oxKAIPgop8
— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2018
18 July 2018, 11:01 AM
Ahead of the commencement of the session, PM Modi said many important decisions in the nation's interest will be taken up in Parliament. "We hope for good suggestions and discussions from all experienced members," he said.
18 July 2018, 11:00 AM
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) - on Tuesday submitted a notice for a no-trust motion against the Modi government. The party led by N Chandrababu Naidu urged the Lok Sabha Secretary General to include the no-trust motion in the list of business for the day.
18 July 2018, 10:59 AM
The Congress, backed by several Opposition parties, is likely to bring a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government-led BJP government at the Centre today. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over several incidents of mob lynching seeking a debate on the same.