Monsoon Session of Parliament, Day 10: Live updates

Uproar by opposition parties over Assam NRC is expected to continue in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the 10th day of Monsoon Session of Parliament.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 1, 2018 - 11:24
Uproar by opposition parties over Assam NRC is expected to continue in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the 10th day of Monsoon Session of Parliament. On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day shortly after noon as opposition members stormed the well of the House over NRC issue. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given a Zero Hour notice in Lok Sabha over Assam NRC draft released by the state government on Monday.

Here are the live updates:

1 August 2018, 11:24 AM

I was very upset yesterday when some members ran menacingly towards the well of the house, I hope it will not be repeated. I don't want to name anybody, house should function smoothly says Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

1 August 2018, 11:21 AM

Rajya Sabha adjourned after uproar as BJP president Amit Shah resumed his speech on Assam NRC issue.

1 August 2018, 11:04 AM

Latest visuals form Pune-Solapur highway, where protesters block the road.

 

1 August 2018, 10:30 AM

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given zero hour notice in Lok Sabha over NRC Assam draft.

