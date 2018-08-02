हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monsoon Session of Parliament, Day 11: Live updates

Here are the latest updates from the Parliament.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 2, 2018 - 12:27
NEW DELHI: Opposition parties are expected to continue their protests over Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the 11th day of Monsoon Session of Parliament. Several Bills are expected to be tabled on Thursday in both the houses including Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill.

2 August 2018, 12:27 PM

Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge brings up the issue of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities ordinance in the Lok Sabha. Says ordinance should be brought soon.

Responding to this, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The govt has already approved the bill yesterday. We want to pass it in this session of parliament."

2 August 2018, 11:39 AM

2 August 2018, 11:35 AM

"We approached parliament, debated in the parliament, had a no-confidence motion against PM and council of ministers, met President and today we met Vice-President, we are contemplating going to SC also. We will keep fighting until justice is given to Andhra Pradesh," TDP MP Jayadev Galla said.

 

2 August 2018, 11:33 AM

The bills for consideration and passing in the  Rajya Sabha on Thursday:

Bills for Introduction
*The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018

Bills for Consideration and Passing:
*The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018
*The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018
*The National Trust for Welfare of Persons With Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018
*The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018
*The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018
*The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018 

2 August 2018, 11:32 AM

The bills for consideration and passing in  Lok Sabha on Thursday:

*The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018
*The National Sports University Bill, 2018
*The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017

 

