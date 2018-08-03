हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monsoon Session of Parliament, Day 12: Live updates

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 3, 2018 - 10:26
New Delhi: Fresh ruckus and heated arguments by the Opposition are expected on Friday, the 12th day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha a day after eight Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were detained at the Silchar Airport in Assam. The TMC delegation had reached Assam on Thursday to assess the situation in the state in the wake of the publication of the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

The Lok Sabha on Thursday had unanimously passed the Constitution 123rd Amendment Bill, 2017 which will grant a constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). All the members present in the lower house unanimously voted in favour of the bill with over two-third majority.

Here are the live updates:

3 August 2018, 10:26 AM

TMC MP Saugata Roy moves an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over the detention of TMC delegation at Silchar airport on Thursday. 

