Monsoon Session of Parliament, Day 12 Live updates: Uproar in Lok Sabha by TMC MPs over detention of party delegation

There was uproar in Lok Sabha by Trinamool Congress MPs after TMC delegation was detained at Silchar airport on Thursday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 3, 2018 - 13:54
New Delhi: Fresh ruckus and heated arguments by the Opposition are expected on Friday, the 12th day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha a day after eight Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were detained at the Silchar Airport in Assam. The TMC delegation had reached Assam on Thursday to assess the situation in the state in the wake of the publication of the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

The Lok Sabha on Thursday had unanimously passed the Constitution 123rd Amendment Bill, 2017 which will grant a constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). All the members present in the lower house unanimously voted in favour of the bill with over two-third majority.

Here are the live updates:

3 August 2018, 13:54 PM

Police arrested the delegation members under 151 CrPc and were made to halt the night at a guest house near Silchar airport. On August 3, the delegation members flew back to Delhi from Silchar. The situation was handled in a way that law&order can be maintained: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

3 August 2018, 13:53 PM

On August 2, TMC delegation was received at Silchar airport with full protocol. They were asked to go back but delegation engaged in an argument during which two women security personnel were injured, few passengers were also inconvenienced: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

3 August 2018, 11:33 AM

I am saying this again, that no coercive action will be taken against anyone in any situation. Attempts to create an atmosphere of fear are condemnable: Rajnath Singh

3 August 2018, 11:31 AM

The whole procedure of NRC in Assam was undertaken under the supervision of the Supreme Court. I would like to repeat that its a draft and not final, everyone will get a chance to appeal. Its a totally fair process. The Unwarranted accusations are unfortunate: Rajnath Singh.

3 August 2018, 11:26 AM

Speaking on the NRC issue, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha that the procedure of NRC started in 1985 through the Assam accord when the late Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister. He added that the decision to update it was taken by the former prime minister Manmohan Singh in 2005.

3 August 2018, 11:11 AM

Uproar in Lok Sabha by Trinamool Congress MPs after TMC delegation was detained at Silchar airport.

3 August 2018, 10:26 AM

TMC MP Saugata Roy moves an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over the detention of TMC delegation at Silchar airport on Thursday. 

