Monsoon Session of Parliament, Day 13: Live updates

Opposition members will be meeting in Parliament on Monday to chalk out a strategy and demand a debate in the House on the use of ballot papers for 2019 elections.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 6, 2018 - 11:00
Parliament is likely to witness a day of stormy session on Monday. The Rajya Sabha will be discussing the OBC bill while the Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up SC/ST Act Amendment Bill. Rajya Sabha MP Thawar Chand Gehlot will move the Bill further to amend the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, be taken into consideration. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah has dared the Congress to clear its stand on the OBC bill, saying it will expose whether the party was really for the backward communities. 

Meanwhile, the Opposition members will be meeting in Parliament on Monday to chalk out a strategy and demand a debate in the House on the use of ballot papers for 2019 elections. Seventeen opposition parties have come together to make a fresh, concerted demand that voters in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections exercise their franchise by stamping the ballot paper, not pressing the button.

Stay with us for the live updates of the Day 13 of the Monsoon session of Parliament

6 August 2018, 11:00 AM

The row over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's hug for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on the no-confidence motion does not seem to be dying down. JDS Karnataka President H Vishwanath on Monday called it "a childish act".

6 August 2018, 10:55 AM

Keeping up his attack against the Centre in innovative ways, TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad on Monday dressed up as Lord Ram to Parliament over the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh. In the past, he has dressed up as a magician, a woman, a washerman and a school boy among others.

