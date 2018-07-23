हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Monsoon Session of Parliament, Day 4: Live updates

The no-confidence motion against the Centre was opposed by 325 lawmakers, while 126 MPs voted in its favour in a total count of 451 votes. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 23, 2018 - 11:34
Comments |

The Parliament reassembles on Monday for the first time after the no-confidence motion against the Centre was defeated in the Lok Sabha. The motion was opposed by 325 lawmakers, while 126 MPs voted in its favour in a total count of 451 votes. Replying to the no-confidence motion, PM Narendra Modi had said that the Opposition's negativity and its anti-development stand had been fully exposed. The PM said that the no-confidence motion is a rouse to keep their (Opposition) flock together. "Their only aim is to remove a 'single Modi'," said the PM. 

23 July 2018, 11:34 AM

Justifying their protests despite the no-confidence motion being defeated in Lok Sabha, TDP said that PM Narendra Modi did not answer their questions. "We had been moving the no confidence motion for entire second half of budget session, finally the discussion took place but PM didn't bother to answer any of our questions. We heard the same statements so nothing has changed for us, there is no option rather than to protest," TDP MP Jayadev Galla said.

23 July 2018, 11:32 AM

TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed up as Annamayya, a devotee of Lord Balaji to protest over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh. Sivaprasad had dressed up as a woman, washer-man and a school boy among others during the Budget session of Parliament.

 

23 July 2018, 11:26 AM

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after uproar over Congress's allegation that central investigation agencies were acting at the behest of the Centre. "Central investigation agencies have a role to perform under the constitution they are not the instrument to use for the government of the day for political vendetta or persecute senior government officials. There cannot be any discrimination," Congress leader Anand Sharma said in the Upper House.

23 July 2018, 11:18 AM

BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has given a notice for suspension of business in Rajya Sabha to take up the issue of flood and other natural calamities due to heavy rain in several parts of the country.

23 July 2018, 11:16 AM

Congress also attacked the government highlighting the lack of jobs being created in the country. 

23 July 2018, 11:14 AM

The Telegu Desam Party, which moved the no confidence motion, is continuing to keep up its attack on the Centre. Ahead of Day 4 of the Session, TDP MPs protested in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament seeking a special category status for Andhra Pradesh and the implementation of AP re-organizing Act.

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close