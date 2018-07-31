हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monsoon Session of Parliament, Day 9: Live updates

A day after the Assam government released the National Register of Citizens, opposition parties, led by Trinamool Congress and Congress, are expected to create ruckus in both the Houses of Parliament. On Monday, the Lok Sabha had passed the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill. Meanwhile, ahead of the session, Telugu Desam Party MPs staged protest outside Parliament over demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh while members of the Trinamool Congress protested over the Assam NRC.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 31, 2018 - 11:36
Comments |

Here are the live updates:

31 July 2018, 11:36 AM

"This is an unfortunate statement by him (TMC's Sugata Bose). India is probably only country which has adopted such a soft approach to refugees. We also told Myanmar that we are ready to assist them in providing facilities to Rohingyas when they return," says MoS Home Kiren Rijiju in Lok Sabha.

31 July 2018, 11:35 AM

Trinamool Congress MP Sugata Bose attacks central government in Lok Sabha, says, "External Affairs Ministry is conducting 'operation insaniyat' for Rohingyas in Bangladesh. There are 40,000 Rohingyas in India, will we show insaniyat for only those who are in Bangladesh?"

31 July 2018, 11:34 AM

Border Security Force and Assam Rifles are deployed to stop further infiltration of Rohingyas. The government has issued advisory to states to monitor those who have already come and keep them at one place and not let them spread. States also have right to deport them, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha.

31 July 2018, 11:11 AM

Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon after uproar by opposition parties over Assam NRC.

31 July 2018, 10:58 AM

31 July 2018, 10:57 AM

31 July 2018, 10:56 AM

Trinamool Congress MPs are staging protest in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament over the issue of National Register of Citizens, the final draft of which was released by Assam government on Monday.

31 July 2018, 10:53 AM

Members of the Telugu Desam Party are staging protest outside Parliament, reiterating their demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh. TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dressed up as Sathya Sai Baba as he joined the protest.

