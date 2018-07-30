हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monsoon Session of Parliament Day: Live updates

As both Houses of Parliament resumed business on Monday for the Monsoon Session, the Rajya Sabha witnessed its first adjournment of the day after uproar by Trinamool Congress members.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 30, 2018 - 11:54
As both Houses of Parliament resumed business on Monday for the Monsoon Session, the Rajya Sabha witnessed its first adjournment of the day after uproar by Trinamool Congress members over the National Register of Citizens in Assam. The bills taken up in Lok Sabha are - Homeopathy Central Council (Amend) ,State Banks(Repeal & Amend) ,Criminal Law(Amend),Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code(2nd Amend),Commercial Courts,Commercial Division &Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts(Amend),Constitution(123rd Amend).

30 July 2018, 11:54 AM

Central government has intentionally eliminated more than 40 lakh religious and linguistic minorities from NRC (National Register of Citizens) which will have serious ramifications on the demography of different states adjoining Assam, Prime Minister should come to house and clarify it, says Trinamool Congress leader SS Roy.

30 July 2018, 11:40 AM

Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon after uproar by Trinamool Congress over final draft of National Register of Citizens in Assam.

