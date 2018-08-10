हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajya Sabha adjourned as Opposition MPs create ruckus over Rafale jet deal

The face-off between the Centre and the Opposition continues over the triple talaq bill and the Rafale fighter jet deal. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 10, 2018 - 13:28
NEW DELHI: The last day of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament began on a stormy note as Opposition lawmakers led by Congress party continued to stage protest over the Rafale fighter jet deal in and outside Parliament. The Narendra Modi government is trying hard to table the much-debated Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha but is facing a stiff resistance from the Congress which wants further modifications in the amended legislation. The Union Cabinet had on Thursday proposed three changes in the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill, 2017 - first, only the victim, a blood relation or relation by marriage are allowed to lodge FIR in the case, second, the case can be dropped if husband and wife agree to settle their differences and third, a magistrate can grant bail to men found guilty of giving instant triple talaq to their wives. 

However, the offence still remains non-bailable. If the amended bill is passed in the Upper House, it will need approval from the Lok Sabha.

On December 29, the Lok Sabha passed the bill which seeks to make instant triple talaq a criminal offence, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government tabled it in the lower house. The Bill proposes a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife in any form of spoken, written or by electronic means such as email, SMS, and WhatsApp. Triple talaq, or verbal divorce, is practised by a section in the Muslim community to instantly divorce their wives by uttering `talaq` three times. 

Here are the latest updates:-

10 August 2018, 12:58 PM

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:30 pm after uproar by Opposition in Rajya Sabha over Rafale jet deal.

 

10 August 2018, 12:01 PM

Sonia Gandhi leads Congress protest in Parliament premises over Rafale deal.

 

10 August 2018, 11:55 AM

Uproar by Opposition lawmakers in Rajya Sabha over Rafale jet deal issue.

 

10 August 2018, 11:53 AM

Opposition MPs including Congress join AAP MP Sushil Gupta and protest outside Parliament over Rafale deal issue.

 

10 August 2018, 11:52 AM

Our party's position is absolutely clear on this, I will not say anything on this further: Sonia Gandhi on triple talaq bill.

 

10 August 2018, 11:51 AM

Congress, CPI, RJD and AAP hold protest outside Parliament over Rafale deal issue.

 

10 August 2018, 11:50 AM

Women treated unfairly in all communities, not just Muslims, even Hindus, Christians, Sikhs etc. In every society, there is male domination. Even Shree Ram Chandra ji once left Sita ji after doubting her. So we need to change as a whole: Hussain Dalwai, Congress MP on Triple TalaqBill.

 

10 August 2018, 11:50 AM

BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and other senior leaders attended a strategy meeting over Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament this morning.

