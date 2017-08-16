MP Local Body Poll Results: As it happened
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 18:14
Zee Media Bureau
Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election results 2017
Bhopal: The BJP on Wednesday won 26 out of the 43 posts of presidents of urban bodies in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress bagged 14 posts.
Latest Updates
18:14 PM
BJP has won the municipal polls convincingly. People have entrusted faith in the leadership of CM @ChouhanShivraj #BJPWinsMP
— BJP MadhyaPradesh (@BJP4MP) August 16, 2017
First Published: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 18:15
- Watch: Woman chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at Srinagar's Lal Chowk
- 24-year old biker dies while speeding near Delhi's Mandi House
- SC orders NIA to investigate Kerala 'love jihad' case
- UP Govt mulls action against Madrasas who didn't sing National Anthem on I-Day
- Watch: Anti-Muslim Australian senator wears burqa in Parliament
- Rohith Vemula was a troubled individual, didn’t commit suicide over Hyderabad Central University action: Inquiry Commission
- Petrol, diesel price on 17th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
- Trinamool Congress sweeps West Bengal civic polls; BJP wins 6 wards, CPI(M), Congress fail to open account
- Caught on cam: Trinamool Congress MLA Swapan Kumar Beltharia beats vendor in West Bengal's Purulia — Watch
- China says not aware of Ladakh scuffle; asks India to withdraw troops from Doklam
Top Videos
-
Indo-ASEAN Youth Summit: A good politician is one who makes sacrifices, says Dr Subhash Chandra
-
Bihar floods: Chilling footage shows family of three falling to their death after road caves in
-
-
Watch: Tragic images of Barcelona terror attack that killed 13 people