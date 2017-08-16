close
MP Local Body Poll Results: As it happened

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 18:14
Zee Media Bureau
Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Election results 2017

Bhopal: The BJP on Wednesday won 26 out of the 43 posts of presidents of urban bodies in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress bagged 14 posts.

Latest Updates

18:14 PM
18:12 PM

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits party's victory to their agenda of development and promises to meet people's expectations. 

15:30 PM

Congress wins three seats in Mandsaur.

14:55 PM

Sanawad in Khargone district - Manjusha Narendra Sharma of Congress wins.

Maheshwar in Khargone district - Congress leader Amita Hemant Jain wins.

14:50 PM

Dabra municipality in Gwalior - BJP's Arti Maurya registers win.

Dindori - Pankaj Singh Tomar of BJP is the winner.

14:34 PM

Junnardeo, Chhindwara district - Congress candidate Pushpa Sahu wins.

Sausar, Chhindwara district - Congress' Lakshman Chake is the winner.

14:10 PM

Very happy that people from the state have reimposed their faith in us, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

13:50 PM

Jhabua Ranapur - BJP candidate Sunita wins

Jhabua Thandla - BJP's Bunty Nana Sohan wins

Jhabua Petlawad - BJP's Manohar Bhatevra winss

​Jhabua Nagar Palika Parishad - Congress' Mannu Dodia emerges winner

Alirajpur Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar - BJP's Nirmala Davar wins.

13:46 PM

 43 president posts in local bodies: BJP wins 26, while the Congress bags 14.

13:09 PM

Pandhurna municipality in Chhindwara district - Independent candidate is the winner.

First Published: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 18:15
