Mumbai rains today: Here are the live updates

9 July 2018, 11:53 AM
Waterlogging at Andheri's Milan Subway, Adarsh Nagar near Infinity mall at Andheri West. Roads severely clogged at Veera Desai road.
9 July 2018, 11:41 AM
Visuals from Andheri and near Dadar police stations:
#Visuals from Andheri and near Dadar Police headquarters as heavy rainfall continues in #Mumbai. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/3vRaH7bjYQ
— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2018
9 July 2018, 11:24 AM
Here's a list of long-distance running trains that have been stopped:
12910 - Hazrat Nizamuddin - Mumbai Bandra (T.) Garib Rath Express (PT)
22452 - Chandigarh - Mumbai Bandra (T) Bi-weekly SF Express
14707 - Ranakpur Express (PT)
12964 - August Kranti Rajdhani Express
12922 - Flying Ranee
19038 - Avadh Express
12484 - ASR KCVL Express
22956 - Kutch Express
12228 - Indore-Mumbai Central AC Duronto Express
12479 - Suryanagari SF Express (PT)
93008 - DRD BVI LOCAL
71088 - Boisar-Vasai Road DEMU
9 July 2018, 11:23 AM
Long distance trains beyond Virar (i.e. trains running between Virar and Dahanu) have been stopped.
9 July 2018, 11:21 AM
General manager Central Railway Shri DK Sharma, DRM Mumbai Shri SK Jain and all senior officers on field for inspection from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station to Kalyan: Central Railways
9 July 2018, 11:20 AM
Wall debris removed from Sandhurst road railway station at Central Harbor line. Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) are at spot.
9 July 2018, 11:18 AM
Heavy duty pumps throwing water from tracks at Dadar, Matunga Road, Goregaon & other locations. All efforts being made to run WR suburban services continously inspite of very heavy & incessant #MumbaiRains #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/X52rPZ5Wma
— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 9, 2018
9 July 2018, 11:11 AM
Gandhi Market street waterlogged due to heavy rains. However, autos, cars, 2-wheelers and buses are plying on the road.
9 July 2018, 11:07 AM
Authorities declared a holiday in all private schools today in view of continuous downpour in Mumbai.
9 July 2018, 11:06 AM
Train-running status:
Central Railways: Running 25-30 minutes late
Harbour Railways: 10-15 minutes late
Western Railway: Late by 15 minutes due to waterlogging at Nala Sopara
9 July 2018, 11:00 AM
BEST bus update:
9 July 2018, 10:57 AM
Trains on Central Railway are running on all three lines. However, on main line between Kalwa and Thane, it is moving slowly as a precautionary measure because of very heavy rains and water above 8 inches. Senior officials are stationed at these stations for quick management on spot: Central Railways
9 July 2018, 10:56 AM
Reports of water-logging at Veera Desai Road, Andheri (W) near Country club in Mumbai.
9 July 2018, 10:56 AM
Railway tracks at Kalwa station waterlogged.
9 July 2018, 10:53 AM
Waterlogging reporrted at Dadar and Sion.
9 July 2018, 10:52 AM
Visuals from #Thane station. #Thanerains #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain #MumbaiRainsLive @RidlrMUM pic.twitter.com/VXomukeNl0
— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 9, 2018
9 July 2018, 10:51 AM
Wall collapse at Sandhurst station: Train services affected towards Kalyan. Rescue operation begins.
9 July 2018, 10:50 AM
Wall collapses near platform no.1 at Sandhurst road railways station on the Central Harbour lines in Mumbai.
9 July 2018, 10:49 AM
Heavy rain continues to lash #Maharashtra's Palghar; Visuals from Vasai
Heavy rain continues to lash #Maharashtra's Palghar; Visuals from Vasai pic.twitter.com/4cet3MT931
— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2018
9 July 2018, 10:45 AM
Trains running smoothly from Thane towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station.
9 July 2018, 10:44 AM
Traffic snarls before Sion flyover due to continuous rains.
9 July 2018, 10:42 AM
Trains running with caution between Kalwa and Thane as a precautionary measure: Central Railways
9 July 2018, 10:40 AM
The Mumbai western suburb Vasai-Virar belt has recorded rainfall above 180 mm.
9 July 2018, 10:39 AM
9 July 2018, 10:33 AM
Severe waterlogging reported at Andheri subway.
9 July 2018, 10:33 AM
Roads are smooth and not much waterlogged on Vile Parle to Dadar - Western Express Highway - Colaba Causeway - Lady Jamshetjee Road, Mahim - Portuguese Church.
9 July 2018, 10:28 AM
Traffic jam reported on Eastern Expressway Highway towards south Mumbai.
9 July 2018, 10:27 AM
12542 LTT-Gorakhpur Express sch dep 1110 hrs on 9.7.2018 is *RESCHEDULED* at 1330 hrs on 9.7.2018 (Delay by 2 hours 20 minutes). Inconvenience caused is regretted.
— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 9, 2018
9 July 2018, 10:18 AM
Trains on Central Harbour lines are running on time.
9 July 2018, 10:16 AM
In view of water 180 mm above rail level due to incessant rains, traffic on UP fast line at Nallasopara Station has been stopped resulting in delay of 15-20 mins in local services & regulation of various Mumbai bound trains at/beyond Virar. Caution order working on other 3 lines pic.twitter.com/E7QaALslnm
— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 9, 2018
9 July 2018, 10:16 AM
Due to water above 180mm on UP fast line at Nallasopara, Trains 12910,22452,14707,12954,12922,19038,12484,22956,12228,12479,93008,71088 regulated at/beyond Virar. Inconvenience deeply regretted @drmbct #WRUpdates
— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 9, 2018
9 July 2018, 10:16 AM
Heavy rains likely to occur in the west coast, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra this week. Heavy to moderate rains in rest of the country except Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra: IMD
9 July 2018, 10:15 AM
Hind mata market closed due to waterlogging
9 July 2018, 10:13 AM
Mumbai Police says visibility to be low today due to heavy rainfall, appeals citizens to ride and drive with care on roads.
The visibility today, will mostly be poor, please ride & drive with care #MumbaiRains #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/04J3VDjeRK
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 9, 2018
9 July 2018, 10:04 AM
Several long distance trains stopped outside Virar due to continuous downpour.
9 July 2018, 09:44 AM
Flights are operating on schedule from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. However, services of trains and flights have been affected due to continuous rains.
9 July 2018, 09:43 AM
No official announcement has been made by the authorities for holiday in schools and offices in Mumbai and suburbs in the wake of heavy rainfall.
9 July 2018, 09:24 AM
Water-logging on railway track on central railway's Kalwa railway station. Trains are running late.
9 July 2018, 09:23 AM
According to IMD, Colaba receives 171 mm of rainfall whereas parts of Santa Cruz has received 122 millimetre rainfall.
9 July 2018, 09:19 AM
Water-logging reported at Virar due to heavy rainfall.
9 July 2018, 09:06 AM
Waterlogging on the railway track on Central Railway ‘s Kalwa railway station. Train’s are running late.
9 July 2018, 09:06 AM
Foot over bridge (FOB) at Kurla station waterlogged due to heavy rains.
Foot over bridge (FOB) at Kurla station waterlogged as heavy rain continues to lash the city of #Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/BvogT4vdQc
— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2018
9 July 2018, 09:05 AM
Severe water-logging reported on Mumbai-Thane Godbunder road.
9 July 2018, 09:04 AM
High tide is expected at 3:00 pm today. Trains at Western Line area running late for 15 minutes.
9 July 2018, 09:04 AM
Trains are being run at restricted speed at Nala Sopara due to water on railway tracks. There is no water logging anywhere else on Western Railway routes. Suburban services are functioning: Western Railway PRO
9 July 2018, 09:03 AM
#Maharashtra: Heavy rain has led to a flood-like situation in Thane. pic.twitter.com/XZRBdbm1n1
— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2018
9 July 2018, 08:55 AM
Mumbai traffic update:
No water logging has been recorded in the past few hours. Traffic running smoothly at Powai-JVLR-Eastern Expressway. No major traffic congestions reported: Mumbai Police
9 July 2018, 08:45 AM
#Maharashtra: Visuals of waterlogged streets from Nala Sopara in Palghar. Several regions of the state have been waterlogged following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/WPBw6RT6mr
— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2018
9 July 2018, 08:45 AM
Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Khar Subway. pic.twitter.com/7ytT4tRpYH
— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2018
9 July 2018, 08:45 AM
Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Santacruz – Chembur Link Road. pic.twitter.com/Nx2JVgZTvz
— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2018