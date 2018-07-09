हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai rains today: Here's the live updates

The fresh downpour has flooded low-lying areas in the city thus bringing back the traffic woes for its citizens.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 9, 2018 - 10:04
Photo: IANS

Heavy rains have been lashing Mumbai, leaving large parts of the city waterlogged. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will continue to receive heavy rainfall in the coming week. Meanwhile, the fresh downpour has brought back traffic woes for the city. 

Here's the latest updates on Mumbai rains:

9 July 2018, 10:04 AM

Several long distance trains stopped outside Virar due to continuous downpour.

9 July 2018, 09:44 AM

Flights are operating on schedule from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. However, services of trains and flights have been affected due to continuous rains.

 

9 July 2018, 09:43 AM

No official announcement has been made by the authorities for holiday in schools and offices in Mumbai and suburbs in the wake of heavy rainfall.

9 July 2018, 09:24 AM

Water-logging on railway track on central railway's Kalwa railway station. Trains are running late.

9 July 2018, 09:23 AM

According to IMD, Colaba receives 171 mm of rainfall whereas parts of Santa Cruz has received 122 millimetre rainfall. 

9 July 2018, 09:19 AM

Water-logging reported at Virar due to heavy rainfall.

9 July 2018, 09:06 AM

Waterlogging on the railway track on Central Railway ‘s Kalwa railway station. Train’s are running late.

9 July 2018, 09:06 AM

Foot over bridge (FOB) at Kurla station waterlogged due to heavy rains. 

9 July 2018, 09:05 AM

Severe water-logging reported on Mumbai-Thane Godbunder road.

9 July 2018, 09:04 AM

High tide is expected at 3:00 pm today. Trains at Western Line area running late for 15 minutes.

9 July 2018, 09:04 AM

Trains are being run at restricted speed at Nala Sopara due to water on railway tracks. There is no water logging anywhere else on Western Railway routes. Suburban services are functioning: Western Railway PRO

9 July 2018, 09:03 AM

9 July 2018, 08:55 AM

Mumbai traffic update: 

No water logging has been recorded in the past few hours. Traffic running smoothly at Powai-JVLR-Eastern Expressway. No major traffic congestions reported: Mumbai Police

9 July 2018, 08:45 AM

9 July 2018, 08:45 AM

9 July 2018, 08:45 AM

9 July 2018, 08:44 AM

Mumbai local trains on the Central Railway line have been running smoothly since morning

9 July 2018, 08:44 AM

The heavy downpour flooded low-lying areas of Parel, Dharavi, Matunga and King's Circle in Mumbai and towns in the neighbouring Thane district, including Diva, Dombivali, Kalyan and Ambernath.

9 July 2018, 08:43 AM

Being the first day of the week, the fresh downpour has brought back traffic woes for students and officer goers in the city. 

