Parliament live updates: Bill on quota for economically weaker upper castes tabled in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Opposition MPs from TMC and AIUDF on Tuesday protested in Parliment against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 that aims to give citizenship to illegal migrants of six religious minority groups from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Fireworks are expected as the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is determined to present key bills for approval while the Congress-led Opposition is bent on opposing their passage. The Modi government is set to expected to table bill promising reservations for economically weaker upper castes in Parliament, a day after it was cleared by the Union Cabinet. The bill will be tabled by Union Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot in Lok Sabha. It will then be sent to the Rajya Sabha, sources said.

The provision would apply to upper castes such as Brahmins, Rajputs, Banias, as well as Jats that do not come under Other Backward Classes category. Currently, there is no such reservation in the general category. For the same, the ongoing winter session of the Rajya Sabha has been extended by a day, till Wednesday, as the Centre hopes to push through a Constitutional amendment bill that will introduce a 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections under the general category. A Constitution amendment bill needs to be passed with a two-thirds majority of the house.

The BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to be present in Parliament on Tuesday as it seeks to push for the passage of a bill providing 10 percent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker sections in the general category. The Congress had on Saturday issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to be present in Parliament on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the govt is also expected to push the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 that aims to give citizenship to illegal migrants of six religious minority groups from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Here are the live updates of proceedings from Parliament:-

## Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot has tabled bill for 10 percent reservation for economically weaker upper caste sections in Lok Sabha.

## All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 in Parliament premises.

## All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 in Parliament premises.

## BJP MP Anurag Thakur: I welcome the 10% reservation announced by the Centre for economically weaker sections of the upper caste. PM Narendra Modi's policies have helped to uplift the poor in the country.