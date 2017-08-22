close
Triple talaq judgement Live: PM Narendra Modi says 'historic' verdict grants equality to Muslim women

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 14:20
New Delhi: A five-judge bench of Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the practice of instant triple talaq with a 3:2 majority. The apex court held triple talaq being practised by the Muslim community as "unconstitutional", "arbitrary" and "not part of Islam".

14:20 PM

"We have to respect the judgement. It is going to be a great herculean task to implement this on ground," says AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

13:49 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Mod hails the Supreme Court ruling on triple talaq as "historic".

"Judgment of the Hon'ble SC on Triple Talaq is historic. It grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment," the PM tweets.
 

13:15 PM

AAP terms SC judgment on Triple Talaq as 'historic', says "Let's hope Muslim women will not have to suffer anymore."

13:06 PM

BJP president Amit Shah welcomes the SC verdict on triple talaq.

It is the beginning of a new era for Muslim women in India, says Shah.

"I welcome this historical decision... This judgement is not about anyone's victory or defeat. This is the victory of basic Constitutional rights of Muslim women and their right to live with equality," Shah said in a statement.

13:05 PM

Congress welcomes the Supreme Court's verdict on Triple Talaq, says "It is a progressive, secular judgement for the equal rights of Muslim women in India."

12:58 PM

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityantah welcomes the Supreme Court's judgement on triple talaq, saying it will strengthen the secular foundation of the country.

12:47 PM

Shia Cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas praises SC verdict on triple talaq, saying that Shia Personal Law Board has been fighting against the divorce practice since 2007.

12:39 PM

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia hails SC verdict on triple talaq.

Here's what he tweeted: "Triple champions of democracy J RF Nariman J UU Lalit J K Joseph Strike down #TripleTalaq Long live Indian Democracy Kudos Supreme Court"

 

12:22 PM

Following is the chronology of events:

Oct 16, 2015: SC bench asks chief justice of India to set up an appropriate bench to examine if Muslim women face gender discrimination in divorce cases while dealing with a case of Hindu succession.

Feb 5, 2016: SC asks then Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to assist it on the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of 'triple talaq', 'nikah halala' and polygamy.

Mar 28: SC asks Centre to file report of a high-level panel on 'Women and the law: An assessment of family laws with focus on laws relating to marriage, divorce, custody, inheritance and succession'.

SC impleads various organisations, including All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), as parties in the suo motu matter.

Jun 29: SC says 'triple talaq' among Muslims will be tested on "touchstone of constitutional framework".

Oct 7: For the first time in India's constitutional history, Centre opposes in SC these practises and favours a relook on grounds like gender equality and secularism.

Feb 14, 2017: SC allows various interlocutory pleas to be tagged along with the main matter.

Feb 16: SC says a five-judge constitution bench would be set up to hear and decide the challenge to 'triple talaq', 'nikah halala' and polygamy.

Mar 27: AIMPLB tells SC pleas were not maintainable as the issues fall outside judiciary's realm.

Mar 30: SC says these issues are "very important" and involve "sentiments" and says a constitution bench would start hearing it from May 11.

May 11: SC says it would examine whether the practise of triple talaq among Muslims is fundamental to their religion.

May 12: SC says the practise of triple talaq was the "worst" and "not desirable" form of dissolution of marriages among Muslims.

May 15: Centre tells SC that it will bring new law to regulate marriage and divorce among the Muslim community if triple talaq struck down.

SC says it would examine whether triple talaq was an essential part of religion under Article 25 of Constitution.

May 16: AIMPLB tells SC that matters of faith cannot be tested on grounds of constitutional morality, says triple talaq a matter of faith for last 1,400 years.

Equates the issue of triple talaq with the belief that Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya.

May 17: SC asks AIMPLB whether a woman can be given an option of saying 'no' to triple talaq at the time of execution of 'nikahnama'.

Centre tells SC triple talaq is neither integral to Islam nor a "majority versus minority" issue but rather an "intra-community tussle" between Muslim men and deprived women.

May 18: SC reserves verdict on triple talaq.

May 22: AIMPLB files affidavit in SC saying it would issue an advisory to 'Qazis' to tell bridegrooms that they will not resort to triple talaq to annul their marriage.

AIMPLB lists out in SC guidelines for married couples. These include "social boycott" of those Muslims who resort to triple talaq and the appointment of an arbitrator to settle marital disputes.

Aug 22: SC by majority verdict of 3:2 rules that divorce through triple talaq is void, illegal and unconstitutional and against basic tenets of Quran.

Three judges favour putting on hold for six months the practise, asking the government to come out with a law in this regard.

12:05 PM

Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla tweets, "So #TripleTalaq was only a Bahana to slip in Uniform Civil Code through back door? Cat is out the bag- all about politics not gender justice."

First Published: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 14:20
