Ahead of M Karunanidhi's final journey, two dead, 33 injured in stampede outside Rajaji Hall in Chennai

8 August 2018, 15:57 PM
Karunanidhi's final journey begins, mortal remains being taken to Marina beach for burial
8 August 2018, 15:00 PM
2 dead and 33 injured in scuffle and stampede outside Rajaji Hall in Chennai, reports ANI.
8 August 2018, 14:45 PM
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav with DMK leader MK Stalin at the Rajaji Hall.
Chennai:RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and SP's Akhilesh Yadav with MK Stalin at #RajajiHall. #Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/HCy0H6g3zM
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 14:43 PM
Congress president Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to M Karunanidhi at Rajaji Hall in Chennai.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to M #Karunanidhi at #RajajiHall pic.twitter.com/yMph9VmZNV
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 14:07 PM
'A person who continued to work without rest, now takes rest' written on the coffin of DMK leader M Karunanidhi, reports ANI.
'A person who continued to work without rest, now takes rest' written on the coffin of #Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/diosM06Lbf
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 13:57 PM
Those who are in power are trying to create chaos, but you have all shown the strength of the cadres. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace, says MK Stalin.
8 August 2018, 13:56 PM
I request the cadre to remain calm, I did not want anything for myself. All I want is a fitting tribute to Kalaignar: MK Stalin
I request the cadre to remain calm, I did not want anything for myself. All I want is a fitting tribute to #Kalaignar: MK Stalin. #Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/pSogz8GGDh
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 13:50 PM
DMK leader MK Stalin appeals for calm following stampede and lathi-charge at the Rajaji Hall in Chennai.
8 August 2018, 13:48 PM
DMK supporters climb walls in an attempt to enter Rajaji Hall after police blocked main entrance gate as the crowd swell.
People climb walls in an attempt to enter #RajajiHall after Police blocked hall entrance due to huge crowds #Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/gQJKpOjs2t
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 13:45 PM
Construction of burial for departed DMK leader M Karunanidhi underway at Chennai's Marina Beach, reports ANI
Construction of burial at Chennai's Marina beach for #Karunanidhi, underway. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/fQLnkyNpFs
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 13:40 PM
A minor scuffle was earlier reported between police and the DMK supporters outside the Rajaji Hall in Chennai, following which the police resorted to mild lathi-charge, reports ANI.
#Watch: Scuffle between breaks out between Police & crowd gathered at #RajajiHall, police resort to lathi charge. #Karunandhi pic.twitter.com/jBjKdfrNzK
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 13:36 PM
DMK supporter in Coimbatore gets his head tonsured as a mark of respect for departed leader M Karunanidhi.
Coimbatore: DMK supporter gets his head tonsured as mark of respect for #Karunandhi #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/mu6Ye9iWaz
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 13:11 PM
Visuals of the huge crowd gathered at Chennai's Rajaji Hall where mortal remains of M Karunanidhi are kept.
#WATCH: Visuals of huge crowd at Chennai's #RajajiHall where mortal remains of M #Karunanidhi are kept. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/dQYd0D8qQ1
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 12:37 PM
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has also arrived in Chennai to pay his last respects to M Karunanidhi, say reports.
8 August 2018, 12:35 PM
Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien to represent Trinamool Congress at the funeral of M Karunanidhi in Chennai, reports ANI.
8 August 2018, 12:32 PM
Yesterday, I had gone to their residence to pay tributes to Karunanidhi ji. He was the senior most leader and politician, legendary figure. So, it is a great loss: Mamata Banerjee
8 August 2018, 12:29 PM
I was unhappy yesterday as the state govt did not allow the Marina Beach burial. I had called the CM personally but he was unavailable. I also personally called the PM in this regard, says Mamata Banerjee.
I was unhappy yesterday, as the govt did not allow the Marina beach burial. I had called the CM but he was unavailable. I also personally called the PM in this regard: WB Mamata Banerjee #Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/X44z9kmVbc
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 12:27 PM
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee mourns the death of DMK chief M Karunanidhi
8 August 2018, 12:25 PM
WATCH: PM Modi speaks to DMK leaders MK Stalin and Kanimozhi after paying his last respects to M Karunanidhi at the Rajaji Hall in Chennai.
#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi talks to DMK leaders MK Stalin & Kanimozhi, after paying last respects to M #Karunanidhi at #RajajiHall in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/cEiwjEdNbz
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 12:24 PM
Following the Madras High Court ruling, Kalaignar will now be laid to rest at the Marina Beach; The Tamil Nadu government officials are inspecting the site for the DMK chief's burial at the moment, say reports.
8 August 2018, 12:12 PM
JCB machines have also reached the spot following Madras High Court's judgement that M Karunanidhi will be buried at the Marina Beach in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu: DMK supporters gather outside Anna memorial at Chennai's Marina beach. JCB machines have also reached the spot following Madras High Court's judgement that M #Karunanidhi will receive burial at the Marina beach. pic.twitter.com/OP9MT9Oo5K
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 12:11 PM
Some more visuals of DMK workers gathered at the Rajaji Hall where the mortal remains of M Karunanidhi are kept.
DMK workers gather at #RajajiHall where the mortal remains of M #Karunanidhi are kept. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/7ThMh4VwmF
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 11:20 AM
PM Modi talks to MK Stalin and Kanimozhi after paying last respects to M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.
Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to MK Stalin and Kanimozhi after paying last respects to M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall. pic.twitter.com/Mm0aU6FdiW
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 11:18 AM
In Pics: PM Modi pays last respects to former CM M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former CM M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/IlO5LpP93F
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 11:14 AM
PM Narendra Modi pays homage to departed DMK leader at the Rajaji Hall in Chennai.
8 August 2018, 10:58 AM
As a mark of respect to the departed DMK leader M Karunanidhi, Parliament to remain adjourned today, say reports.
8 August 2018, 10:49 AM
Madras High Court allows departed DMK leader M Karunanidhi's burial at the Marina Beach in Chennai, say reports.
8 August 2018, 10:41 AM
The family members of Karunanidhi have not approached the High Court, Justice SS Sundar points out to DMK's lawyer during the hearing on plea for Marina burial site.
8 August 2018, 10:35 AM
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai to pay last respects to departed DMK chief M Karunandhi.
#TamilNadu: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai to pay last respects to DMK chief M #Karunandhi. pic.twitter.com/6FWth7AZnZ
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 10:25 AM
Rapid Action Force has been deployed outside Anna Memorial at the Marina Beach in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu: Rapid Action Force has been deployed outside Anna memorial at Marina beach in Chennai. Hearing in the case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu Govt at Marina beach for M #Karunanidhi is underway at Madras High Court. pic.twitter.com/Cp1hMWtVSa
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 10:24 AM
Former Minister of Health and Family Welfare and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss arrives at Chennai's Rajaji Hall to pay last respects to Karunanidhi.
8 August 2018, 10:23 AM
"I express my condolence to his family and I express my gratitude to Karunanidhi. I have already spoken about the Marina issue, this is not the right place for me to speak about the issue," says Kamal Haasan after paying tribute to Karunanidhi.
8 August 2018, 10:07 AM
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.
Tamil Nadu: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan pays last respects to former CM M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall. pic.twitter.com/HFms1zmEE7
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 09:47 AM
Tamil Nadu govt's lawyer says, ''DMK is pursuing political agenda by filing this case. Dravida Kazhagam Chief Periyar was the tallest leader of Dravidian movement. Was he buried at Marina beach?'
8 August 2018, 09:33 AM
''There are 1 crore party followers in Tamil Nadu out of 7 crore population of the state. They'll be offended if burial land is not allotted for Karunanidhi at the Marina beach,'' DMK's lawyer argues before the Madras High Court.
8 August 2018, 09:29 AM
DMK's lawyer says 'You (state govt) have announced the state mourning, why not give land for burial? There's no prohibition under the Central Govt protocol to allot land at the Marina beach for ex-CMs.
8 August 2018, 09:28 AM
DMK's lawyer says 'Anna, who is the founder of DMK, used to say my life and soul is Karunanidhi. Burying Karunanidhi next to Gandhi Mandapam cannot be termed as a decent burial.'
8 August 2018, 09:22 AM
PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Chennai around 10 AM to pay his last respects to the departed DMK icon Karunanidhi.
8 August 2018, 09:10 AM
We demand that 'Bharat Ratna' be conferred upon him. We also demand that his memorial be made near Anna Samadhi: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan
8 August 2018, 09:08 AM
Madras High Court records contents of counter-affidavit filed by state govt which says DMK can't challenge govt press release expressing inability to allot space at the Marina Beach for Karunanidhi's burial.
8 August 2018, 09:05 AM
Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice records in his order submissions made by DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi in his affidavit seeking burial land at Marina beach for Karunanidhi.
8 August 2018, 08:48 AM
Most of the Chennai roads are deserted; business, offices and educational institutions closed as a mark of respect for the departed iconic DMK leader.
8 August 2018, 08:46 AM
Rapid Action Force has been deployed outside Chennai’s Rajaji Hall were the mortal remains of the departed DMK leader have been kept, say reports.
8 August 2018, 08:43 AM
Deepa Jayakumar pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.
Deepa Jayakumar pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall. pic.twitter.com/3oMEo0jkwX
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 08:30 AM
Madras HC directs Traffic Ramaswamy’s lawyer to file memorandum that he has no objection to the burial of Karunanidhi’s mortal remains at Marina beach. Lawyer submits the memorandum to the Acting Chief Justice, reports ANI.
8 August 2018, 08:29 AM
Lawyer of petitioner Traffic Ramaswamy says 'We have no objection to the burial land for Karunanidhi'. Acting Chief Justice directs the lawyer to 'withdraw the case'.
8 August 2018, 08:27 AM
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall. pic.twitter.com/yssEqrRLl9
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 08:24 AM
Madras High Court bench resumes hearing on departed DMK leader's burial site, Tamil Nadu Govt files its counter-affidavit on the case, reports ANI.
8 August 2018, 07:57 AM
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall.
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit pays last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M #Karunanidhi at Chennai's Rajaji Hall. pic.twitter.com/Hkn17QkMo0
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
8 August 2018, 07:48 AM
Huge crowd gathers at Chennai's Rajaji Hall to pay last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi. Crowd raises slogans of 'Long live Kalaignar' and 'Need Marina! Need Marina!'
Chennai: Huge crowd gathers at Chennai's Rajaji Hall to pay last respects to former Tamil Nadu CM M #Karunanidhi. Crowd raises slogans of 'Long live Kalaignar' and 'Need Marina! Need Marina!' pic.twitter.com/pIvBPZyKTE
— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018