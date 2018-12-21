हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Winter Parliament Session Day 8: Live Updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

Here are the updates from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha:

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 21, 2018 - 09:21
Several important bills will be tabled on the eighth day of the Winter parliament session in the lower house Lok Sabha. These include The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill and The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017. 

On Thursday, the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 was passed in Lok Sabha. The bill aims to provide protection of the interests of consumers and establish authorities for timely and effective administration and settlement of consumer`s dispute.

21 December 2018, 09:19 AM

Bills for Consideration and Passing in the Rajya Sabha:

*The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill 2018
*The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018
*The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2018
*The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018

21 December 2018, 09:18 AM

Bills to be introduced in Lok Sabha:

*The Companies (Amendment) Bill

- Bills for consideration and passing:
*The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018
*The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill 
*The Mulsim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 
 

21 December 2018, 09:15 AM

The Lok Sabha passed the Consumer Protection Bill 2018 and the National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018, on Thursday. Both Bills were passed amid slogan shouting by the Opposition. 

 

