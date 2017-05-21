LIVE: 'Who funded Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh's Russia trip' - Kapil Mishra vows to expose Arvind Kejriwal at 11 AM

New Delhi: There seems to be no end in sight to Arvind Kejriwal-Kapil Mishra tussle. Kapil Mishra to do another expose at 11 am on Sunday. Here are all the LIVE updates:-

- Sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday continued his assault on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and questioned the funding of the Russian trip by party leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh.

- Mishra who is adamant on exposing the alleged scams in the AAP cadre, took to the Twitter and hinted his day's agenda while pointing fingers at two leaders of Kejriwal bandwagon.

- "So who has sponsored Russia trip of Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh? AK को सब पता था क्या? चंद सवाल आज 11 बजे," he tweeted.

- Mishra, whose vociferous campaign against the Delhi Chief Minister continues in full steam, entered its third round on Friday as he leveled a new set of charges against Kejriwal.

Mishra dropped another bombshell on friend-turned-foe Kejriwal claiming that the party received money through 'hawala network'.

Mishra showed a powerpoint presentation in a press conference as 'evidence' to back his claim that the party received funds from shell companies.

"Arvind Kejriwal is keeping quiet despite me providing clinching evidence of his corrupt practices. I have also presented evidence on the Hawala case last Sunday. It been one week, but no one from the AAP has come up with any clarification. It is evident from this presentation how AAP forged letter heads to shell companies. Even the letter heads were fake," he said.

Mishra also challenged Kejriwal to inform the Income Tax Department that the donation amount received by AAP was from Mukesh Kumar.

"I will prove two things. Aam Aadmi Party gets fund from Hawala operators...They are avoiding my questions. The video which was tweeted by Kejriwal on Twitter on Thursday was fake. The Letterhead of companies, who gave donation to Aam Aadmi Party are forged. I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to tell Income Tax Department that the donation was received from Mukesh Kumar. Mukesh Kumar's company is a bank defaulter. How can he donate Rs 2 crore to Aam Aadmi Party?" he added.