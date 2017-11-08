LK Advani's 90th birthday celebrations - In Pics

New Delhi: BJP veteran LK Advani, who turned 90 on Wednesday, was greeted on his birthday by leaders across the political spectrum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that his efforts had richly contributed to building of the party.

Those who greeted the nonagenarian leader included former PM Manmohan Singh, former president Pranab Mukherjee, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Following are some of the photos of Advani's birthday celebrations:

Met Advani Ji and conveyed birthday greetings to him. pic.twitter.com/FzooOJHo6G — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2017

PM @narendramodi calls on Advani Ji to greet him on his birthday pic.twitter.com/99AMf0mcf0 — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 8, 2017

Visited residence of former Dy. PM, Hon'ble Shri L.K. Advani ji and conveyed my best wishes on his Birthday. pic.twitter.com/qVAfcVqt9g — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) November 8, 2017

Went to greet Lal Krishna Advani Ji on his 90th birthday. Our father figure and a great leader. Wish him a healthy life. pic.twitter.com/FyI9L5wlMV — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 8, 2017

Wishing Sh Advani ji on his birthday. A great leader himself and a mentor to many of us. May God grant him a long and healthy life to guide the nation. pic.twitter.com/CFUOHR7XAu — Ananthkumar (@AnanthKumar_BJP) November 8, 2017

Visited residence of former deputy PM LK Advani Ji to wish him for 90th Birthday. God bless him always. pic.twitter.com/ApZPvnswAi — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) November 8, 2017

Advani started his day with customary prayers with his family in the morning. Then he invited visually-impaired children as his 'special guests' to celebrate his birthday at his residence and had breakfast with them.

The BJP veteran personally fed delicacies to the children and ate with them in the foreyard of his residence.

The 90 kids from the Janta Adarsh Blind School were later presented with schoolbags by him.

It was an open house from 10:30 am onwards when the veteran leader met a large number of people.

Advani was born in Karachi.

