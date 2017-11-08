हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
LK Advani's 90th birthday celebrations - In Pics

PM Modi on Wednesday greeted BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani on his 90th birthday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 08, 2017, 22:48 PM IST
Pic courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: BJP veteran LK Advani, who turned 90 on Wednesday, was greeted on his birthday by leaders across the political spectrum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that his efforts had richly contributed to building of the party.

Those who greeted the nonagenarian leader included former PM Manmohan Singh, former president Pranab Mukherjee, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Following are some of the photos of Advani's birthday celebrations:

