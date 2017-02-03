Lok Sabha adjourned due to noisy Trinamool Congress protests
PTI | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 13:47
New Delhi: Opposition members led by Trinamool Congress on Friday created pandemonium in the Lok Sabha over the arrest of two of their MPs, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the house for the day.
First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 13:47
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Highlights - India vs England 3rd T20
- Kuwait imposes ban on five Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan
- Watch - Key highlights of Union Budget 2017
- Will reduction in limit of cash donation to political parties decrease corruption?
- Punjab polls: Dr Subhash Chandra asks people not to vote for AAP
- Video of 2 huge lions attacking tourist vehicle in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park goes viral - WATCH
- Is Chris Jordan new Stuart Broad? Sixer King Yuvraj Singh destroys England again — VIDEOS
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- Pune Infosys girl murder: Rasila Raju was facing constant harassment from senior colleague?
- WATCH: KL Rahul hits monstrous six before given out on no-ball