Lok Sabha adjourned till noon after Opposition disrupts proceedings

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Monday after opposition parties disrupted proceedings over the death of Kerala MP and former union minister E Ahamed.

Carrying posters of Ahamed, the opposition parties alleged delay in the announcement of his demise to ensure the Union Budget was presented as scheduled on February 1.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the proceedings till noon.

The Lok Sabha member from Mallapuram in Kerala had suffered cardiac arrest during the President`s address to Parliament on January 31.

The opposition had alleged attempts, including by the Prime Minster`s Office (PMO), to suppress the news of Ahamed`s death, which they claimed happened on Tuesday.

RML Hospital, where he was admitted, however, denied the allegations, saying Ahamed was alive when brought to the hospital but died early Wednesday.