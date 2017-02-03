Lok Sabha adjourns till noon due to noisy TMC protests
New Delhi: Members of the Trinamool Congress on Friday created pandemonium in the Lok Sabha over the arrest of two of their Lok Sabha MPs by the CBI in an alleged chit fund scam, leading to its adjournment for 50 minutes till noon.
As soon as the House met for the day, members of TMC and Congress rushed to the Well raising slogans.
While TMC members were raising the issue of arrest of fellow MPs Sudip Bandopadhyay and Tapas Pal, the issue being raised by Congress members was not clear as their voices were drowned by TMC slogan-shouting.
Some TDP members were seen raising banners seeking special status for Andhra Pradesh.
"I will allow you to raise the issue during Zero Hour ...Not during Question Hour...I am warning you," Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said amid noisy scenes.
As the disturbances continued, she adjourned the House till noon.
