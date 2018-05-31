Lok Sabha bypoll results 2018: BJP’s Mriganka Singh now leads against RLD in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mriganka Singh, who was initially trailing against Tabassum Hasan of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), has now started leading on the Lok Sabha seat of Kairana. The RLD has been backed by opposition parties Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

Elections were necessitated in Kairana after the seat fell vacant in February following the death of BJP leader Hukum Singh. The BJP fielded Mriganka Singh, daughter of Singh, from the seat.

Following the party’s defeat in from Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had profusely campaigned for Kairana seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Repolling at 73 booths in Kairana Lok Sabha constituency was conducted on Wednesday and witnessed estimated voter turnout of 61 per cent. The Election Commission had ordered repolling at these polling stations in view of technical snags in EVM-VVPAT machines during the bye-election on Monday.

Around 80,000 voters were eligible to cast their votes at the booths where the repolling was held.

Opposition Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal as well as the ruling BJP had complained of electronic voting machines (EVM) malfunctioning at these booths. The repoll began at 7 am and ended at 5 pm in 23 polling stations at Nakur, 44 in Gangoh and one station at Thana Bhawan in Saharanpur and five in Shamli.

On Monday, 54 per cent polling was recorded in Kairana seat, which fell vacant following the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh, whose daughter Mriganka Singh is the saffron party candidate in the bypoll.

(With PTI inputs)