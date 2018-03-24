Lok Sabha polls 2019: BJP will win over 21 seats in North East, says Amit Shah

GUWAHATI: In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win more than 21 out of 25 seats in the Northeast, said party president Amit Shah at a public rally in Guwahati on Saturday.

“BJP wants to ensure Assam's progress through development. Congress leaders including their party president had visited North East for rallies and had put baseless allegations on us. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, what did he do for Assam's development in last 10 years,” countered Shah while addressing a Booth President Sammelan.

Recounting his journey from a booth president to the national president, Shah owes its success to the solid foundation and good cadres.

किसी भी पार्टी में एक कार्यकर्ता के लिए बूथ अध्यक्ष से लेकर राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बनने तक का सफ़र संभव नहीं है। केवल भारतीय जनता पार्टी ही विचारधारा और कार्यकर्ताओं के आधार पर चलती है : श्री अमित शाह #ShahAtBoothMeetAssam — BJP (@BJP4India) March 24, 2018

Applauding Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government in Assam, the BJP chief said, “The Shri Sarbananda Sonowal led BJP govt in Assam has notonly got people’s love but has made groundbreaking achievements in all spheres.”

“The real Assamese hero, CM Sarbananda Sonowal protecting jati, maati and bheti. Implementation of Assam Accord to be carried out in its truest form. CM visits NRC office on May 25, 2016 even before entering his own office,” he added.

Shah went on to enlist the measures taken by the Sonowal government.

“Standing tall on our basic pillars. GREEN ASSAM - Under various schemes, Assam Govt has carried out about 19,000 hectare plantation involving about 4 crore seedlings. 10 Social Forestry Parks also created.

“Fulfilling ideals of Antyodaya. Under Deen Dayal Divyangjan Sahajya Scheme for Person with disabilities (PWDs), 1 lakh divyangjans have been given Rs 5000 each for medical support.

“130 Mobile Medical Units have been sanctioned in Assam, out of which 80 are exclusively for Tea garden areas. So far, a total of 3.76 lakh patients have been treated in 10,214 camps organized by these Mobile Medical Units,” he said.

Shah's visit to Guwahati is aimed at overseeing the state of affairs in the party ahead of the 2019 general elections. Shah is expected to take stock of the party’s preparedness for next year’s general elections along with the upcoming panchayat polls.