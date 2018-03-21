Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned as Opposition MPs create ruckus, shout 'we want justice'

New Delhi: The two houses of Parliament were on Wednesday adjourned after Opposition lawmakers created a ruckus over various issues including special status demand for Andhra Pradesh and the killing of 39 Indians by ISIS in Iraq.

According to reports, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP MPs stormed the well of the Upper House over the demand of special status to Andhra Pradesh and repeatedly shouted slogans ''we want justice''.

Ruckus in #RajyaSabha, TDP MPs storm the well of the House over demand of special status to #AndhraPradesh, opposition members say, 'it is also the duty of the govt to facilitate proceedings of the House.' Chairman adjourns the House till 11 am, tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fI0KOvGgsE — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018

A group of TDP MPs later protested outside the Parliament demanding justice for their state.

The opposition lawmakers refused to go back to their seats despite a repeated request from the chair, which forced him to adjourned the House till 11 am, Thursday.

Earlier, Congress MP Pratap Singh Banwa has given notice to Rajya Sabha for short duration discussion on the death of 39 Indians in Iraq's Mosul.

Meanwhile, similar scenes were witnessed in Lok Sabha too, which was also adjourned till 12 o' clock.

The protests began in the Lower House soon after proceedings began and loud slogans of 'we want justice' were raised in the House.

As the din continued the Speaker ordered the brief adjournment of the house till 12 noon.

The opposition parties including Jagan Radey's YSR Congress and N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP today pressed for a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over various issues.

The no-confidence motion could not be taken up on Tuesday due to pandemonium in both houses of Parliament.

The YSR Congress party had issued a notice to its party members, urging them all to be present for and support the passing of the no-confidence motion, likely to be passed today.

"YSR Congress has issued a notice that House expresses no-confidence in the council of Ministers. The Motion is likely to come before the House on 21 March 2018 (Wednesday). All members of YSR Congress party should be present and stand up to fulfil of 50 members as required for the no-confidence motion and vote in favour of the motion on 21 March 2018 (Wednesday) at the time of the motion of no confidence is taken up in the house," read the notice.

Earlier, the Union minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "ready to face the no-confidence motion" to be moved by the YSR Congress.

The Parliament Secretariat received three notices on the no-confidence motion against the Centre for its refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Two were received from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and one from YSR Congress Party.

The Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out – for a 12th straight day – within minutes of the House meeting on Tuesday, amid chants of “We want justice” echoing.

The Telegu Desam Party (TDP) leaders met Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for taking up of their no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government and seeking a special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

The Lok Sabha was first adjourned till noon and then for the day after the listed papers could not be laid.

TDP MPs protested in Parliament premises, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

MP Naramalli Sivaprasad joined the protest dressed up as a schoolboy, wearing shorts and carrying a notebook.

(With Agency inputs)